Mary defends revealing outfits

By Bridget Mananavire

Vice President Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga’s wife Mary does not care if you think the sleeveless army green outfit and very high heel gold stiletto platforms she wore to the Zanu PF extraordinary congress were out of place.

While most of the party heavyweights’ wives covered up, she wore a long, flared green skirt and matching green fishnet vest that bared her shoulders, and most especially, her cleavage!

Many couldn’t help but notice and commented adversely about what they saw as a seriously out-of-place ensemble.

The powerful former model heard what people were saying, and was not happy about it, and defended herself against the haters in an exclusive interview with the Daily News which will be published in full on Sunday.

There is no formal, written dress code at the Zanu PF conclaves or official functions and the regulations are largely based on tradition.

She has also appeared at official functions in beautiful floor length skirts or dresses with a high front slit and sometimes featuring sleeveless dresses with a plunging neckline and a chest-revealing mesh cut-out. From double-breasted coats to jeans and sneakers, Mary is proving she is Zimbabwe’s latest style icon

“I know people say I like showing my shoulders, that’s me and I will not change,” the fashionista told the Daily News. “So I always say whether they like it or not, they can’t change who I am and this is me.

“I dress exactly how I want to dress, I don’t change because people say I must change, no! I change because I feel the change is necessary.

“Michelle Obama dresses like me and people applaud her and appreciate her for that because she is not trying to be someone else.

Melania Trump dresses like I dress and everybody loves it, no-one complains,” she said in the interview, dressed resplendently in macramé designs at her Highlands offices.

“It’s very myopic for people to say because you are wearing a dress that is sleeveless of whatever design, then they say you are crazy. I don’t pick it up from that context.

“When I leave home like this, my husband loves it. If I wear a short dress, my husband loves it. If I wear jeans depending on where I’m going, my husband loves it. I will never leave home with a dress that my husband doesn’t approve of.

“The outfit that I wore at congress; when I walked out of the bedroom, my husband was like ‘oh my, vamaGumbo, makachena, today I am going to walk holding your hand’. He said it jokingly. And people started saying oh, her boobs were out, we could see her cleavage, whatever. If you got it, flaunt it, why hide it?” she asked rhetorically.

“Well, it’s not my problem that there are women out there who can’t wear that. The reason why people complain is that they know they cannot wear the same things that you are able to wear.

“I like looking very classy and very sexy, that’s me, and because I have sex appeal, so I don’t change.”

The self-styled “second lady” said she likes dressing classy and sexy at the same time and has even relayed the same message to Zanu PF women who had tried to counsel her.

“For the next, I don’t know how many years, as long as I’m alive, you will see me dress this way, I’m not gonna change.

“There is an MP that came here… and we had a small talk and finally she got to her subject about my dressing. She said she had been sent by women from the party to maybe convince me to wear African attires and things like that, but I refused and I said I am not trying to fit into anybody’s league. My husband is happy with the way I dress and it’s not about to change. And you can take that back to them.”

The vivacious daughter of the Dynamos Football Club chairperson Kenny Mubaiwa added: “People need to understand I started doing modelling in 1995, we are in 2018.

“This is when they say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. They cannot teach me new tricks. If anything, they are the ones who can come so that I help them to make themselves look better.”

As a former model, it was expected that Mary’s ascension as the VP’s wife would be a very stylish affair. She said she will also bring a style revolution to her party regalia outfits.

“Even if I wear party regalia, I will make sure it’s been designed the way I want and the top is what I want it to be. And I will go for my very sophisticated look. I have never tried to fit into anybody’s circle and I’m not gonna try,” she said. Daily News