Man stabbed to death with wire

By Richard Muponde

A Plumtree man fatally stabbed a fellow Zimbabwean in Botswana on the chest using a wire, before skipping back into the country leading to his arrest.

This came to light during the remand of Casper Moyo (23) of Bambadzi Village in Madlambuzi by Plumtree resident magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere yesterday. Moyo was remanded to March 23 on $100 bail.

The accused person and the late Mr Tawedzera Chimuti were employed as herdsmen in the neighbouring country when the incident occurred.

In his warned and cautioned statement, Moyo admitted that he killed his colleague but said he acted in self-defence.

“I admit the allegations being levelled against me of killing Tawedzera Chimiti but I didn’t intend to commit the offence. The deceased is the one who confronted me accusing me of having stolen his bicycle and he is the one who was carrying the wire.

“I managed to take away the wire and stabbed him once on the chest and ran away. I came back after sometime and I found him lying down and I took the woman I was walking with from Maitengwe to Bambadzi,” he said.

“I received a call from an unknown person advising me that he had passed away. After receiving that message I then went to the police in Madlambuzi and advised them that I killed a person.”

Prosecutor, Mr Butholezwe Bhebhe told the court that in July last year in Koti village, Maitengwe, Botswana, Moyo stabbed the Chimiti with a wire on the chest after a misunderstanding and he died on the spot.

Moyo escaped back to Zimbabwe and was subsequently arrested. The Chronicle