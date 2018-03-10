Full List: Zim Achievers UK 2018 nominees announced… WorldRemit headline sponsor

By Tidi Kwidini

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) campaign has entered the final phase with the live announcement of the nominees and headline sponsor for the eighth edition of the red carpet soiree.

London Fintech Company, WorldRemit were announced as the global partner for ZAA International. They will this year headline the event which honours the achievements of Zimbabweans in the UK. The company is also headlining the South African, USA and Australian editions.

Speaking on the partnership, ZAA Chairman, Conrad Mwanza welcomed and thanked the company for coming on board for all four countries, adding that it is an honour to be in partnership with a well-respected brand that has community at the heart of what it does.

“Their synergy and dedication to community initiatives has shown us that we are not alone in bringing our vision and mission of recognising the talent our Zimbabwean community has, both locally and internationally.”

“Now, more than ever; is a time for us to unite and bring to light what Zimbabweans are doing. It’s time to tell our story because we do have a story to tell,and have so much more to achieve for the betterment of our community here in the diaspora and for our nation,Zimbabwe,” he added.

Founded in 2010, WorldRemit offers a money-transfer remittance service designed to help people send money to families back home. The company has continued to expand their services and have recently entered into a commercial partnership with top-tier English football side Arsenal, becoming the first official online money transfer partner of the Premier League club.

WorldRemit representative, Alex Murphy echoed Mwanza’s message saying: “We are delighted to be in partnership with ZAA. They are at the heart of the community and embody what we do; and strive to achieve.”

Meanwhile, over 85 nominees across 17 categories were announced at a press conference held at the WorldRemit headquarters in London.

An exciting new addition to the category list this year is the breakthrough award and has top talent such as Voice contestant, Donel Mangena and creative events duo AfroKings vying for the prize.

Cargo transporters, Savannah Freight and Vaka Buildings will this year sponsor the People’s Choice and the Community Champion awards, respectively.

Voting will commence on Friday 16 March and close at the end of April. Profiles of this year’s nominees will also be featured on zimachievers.com/uk and will detail the remarkable achievements of the shortlisted candidates.

ZAA Panel Chair, Tawanda Chiwira, said that the public’s response, as expected, was very positive and applauded them for the remarkable and well deserved nominations that were received for this year’s awards campaign.

“We received some exceptional nominations this year. The public have helped us to unearth the extraordinary talent we have in the Zim UK community.”

“There were strong entries across all categories and after extensive deliberations by the panel, we have come up with an excellent shortlist of candidates who have distinguished themselves in various sectors in the last year,” he added.

South African edition

Voting for the South African edition is currently underway. The event is scheduled for 7 April at the Hilton hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg and tickets are available for R650.

The United Kingdom’s edition will be held on Saturday 12 May 2018 at the Grange City Hotel in London. The luxury hotel is a stone’s throw away from the River Thames and overlooks the Tower of London and the iconic Tower Bridge.

Now in its eighth year, the awards have become one of the most prestigious and significant events within the UK Zimbabwean community calendar, bringing together business leaders and innovators from all sectors to celebrate the outstanding achievements of people of Zimbabwean heritage who reside in the UK.

Tickets are also on sale and are being sold exclusively for £75 until the end of March.

USA and Austrialia

Elsewhere,dates for the USA and Australian editions have been announced. The USA will hold their ceremony on 29 September and Australia will follow five weeks later on November 3. For more information,including nomination information, visit the ZAA website.

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2018 finalists

Business of the Year

· Genesis Law

· Ekhaya

· The Bantu Chefs Kitchen

· Banya Family Placement Agency

· Rainbow Medical Services Ltd



Male Entrepreneur

· Dr Joseph Toindepi

· Milton Mutukwa Sakutukwa

· Ben Masina

· Ndumiso Hlabangana

· Chef Ray



Female Entrepreneur

· Moira Chirara

· Fungai Ndemera

· Dee Mapasure

· Julie Condliffe

· Ennie Mupoto



Professional of the Year

· Portia Khumalo

· Fortune Mahwire Chigwende

· Tongai Kunorubwe

· Wise Chigudu

· Brian Mangwiro

· Dr Caroline Makaka



Community Champion in association with Vaka Buildings

· Jay Mawaka-Smith

· Sithule Tshuma

· Tariro Magombo

· Dumie Moyo

· Bongi Sibanda



Community Organisation

· Touched By An Angel

· Stevenage Kadoma Link Association

· Afreec

· St Mary’s Foundation Trust

· Qoki Zindlovukazi



Music video of the Year

· Kudana – Kazz Aka Mr_Boomslang

· What U Need Ft Ian Green) -Valerie Sibanda

· Kambo Boys – Sweet Larrisa

· Lahlumleze -Black Diamonds

· Real G- Icey Stanley Ft Mr Macee



Music artist of the Year

· Ice Stanley

· Black Diamond

· Thabo Mkhwananzi

· Valarie Sibanda

· Kwaye



International Gospel Artist

· Sabastian Magacha

· Rev TT Chivaviro

· Janet Manyowa

· Michael Mahendere

· Carol Nyakudya



Male Personality

· Jacob “Mc/DJ Sebhelebhe” Mbofana

· Vic Taks

· Gineas Mupfayi

· Gearbox

· Munashe Comedy

· Bawren Tavaziva

Female Personality

· Dj Ru-Samantha Katsere

· Olinda Chapel

· Tendai-Dj Petitte

· Natasha Ndlovu

· Eugene Majuru



Fashion Designer

· Leyelesi

· Sinikiwe Moyo (Nikimoyo)

· Diana Ntimane (Akani Fashion House)

· Ngoni Chikwenengere (We Are Kin)

· Joyline Munaiwa (Joy-Line Clothing)



Sports Personality

· Don Armand

· Seth Patrick

· Trevor Mazhande

· Cecil Nyoni

· Tinotenda Chibharo



Event of the Year

· Woman Of Valiance (Vow) 2017

· Financial Markets Indaba – London

· Zim Connect 17

· Zimfest 2017

· Zimlinkup All White Party



People’s Choice in association with Savannah Freight

· Olinda Chapel

· Gearbox

· Big Kev

· Gerald Belts

· Dj Small Boy Taf



Breakthrough Award

· David Matsekeza and Munya (Afrokings)

· Donel Mangena

· Nomalanga Creates

· Empire Lounge-Leicester

· Changamiri Coffee Shop

· Nandi



Young Achiever

· Theo Chikomba

· Amanda Nkomo

· Harry Phinda

· Kudzanai Hwami

· Tanaka Travels