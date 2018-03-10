Former CAPS keeper Muchambo up for theft

By Farayi Machamire

Former CAPS United goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo is caught in the eye of a storm for allegedly stealing two mobile phones and various accessories from his ex-girlfriend Talent Matsengarwodzi.

The footballer was arraigned before Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday facing charges of theft.

He pleaded not guilty at the commencement of trial arguing that Matsengarwodzi had given him the said goods as “gifts” while they were still love birds.

Muchambo was remanded out of custody.

Allegations are that sometime in the month between June and July 2017, the 33-yerar-old goalkeeper went to the house of Matsengarwodzi whereupon arrival he stole two cellphones, a Samsung Galaxy S3 and Samsung Grant Prink.

Prosecutor Progress Maringamoyo told the court, Muchambo also took a bottle of lotion, reading glasses and two T-shirts which all belonged to the complainant.

The total value lost was $835 and nothing was recovered. Daily News