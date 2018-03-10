Cop offers $50 maintenance

By Yemurai Ushamba

A police officer from Pumula Police Station in Bulawayo has been dragged to the Maintenance Court by his ex-wife who is also a police officer at the same station for the upkeep of their minor child.

Sibongile Jimu told the court that Speaky Goteka was not contributing towards his son’s upkeep.

She said Goteka has been neglecting his son Anesu (2) since he was born. She demanded $100 as maintenance for her son.

The couple separated last month.

“I have always been supporting my child without asking for his contribution. He has neglected him since he was born. I am requesting for $100 for the upkeep of my son,” she said.

Goteka proposed $50 saying he had loans he was still paying for.

“We separated a month ago and when we were staying together we used my pay slip to take out loans and I am still paying for one of the loans which will end in July,” he said.

Jimu said Goteka was lying that he was still paying for the loans. Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi ordered Goteka to pay $70 for the upkeep of his son.

Goteka requested that they both contribute for the upkeep of the child.

“I request that I pay $40 and Jimu pays the remaining $30,” he said.

Mr Mkhwananzi said he had ordered the cop to pay $70 after considering that both parents were employed.

“Considering that both parents are employed, I came up with $140 as the total amount for the child’s needs. Therefore you will pay $70 and she will pay the other $70,” he said.The Chronicle