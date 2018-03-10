Chinyama frozen out of Platinum

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Former Dynamos striker Takesure Chinyama has been dropped from the initial FC Platinum squad for the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League squad.

Chinyama, a one-time top-scorer in the Polish League, having played at the same time as European powerhouse Bayern Munich’s striker – Robert Lewandoski – arrived in Zvishavane amid high expectations as the miners sought their maiden league title.

The miners went on to win the 2017 league championship title with the veteran striker playing a peripheral role after managing just one goal in the whole campaign.

From the squad that participated in this year’s edition of the 2018 Caf Champions League, the miners have only added former Dynamos striker Farai Mupasiri who last season captained bitter cross town rivals Shabanie Mine.

As has been the case over the last seasons, the champions opted not to utilise the five-man slots set for players under the age of 20 after leaving developmental responsibilities to their Under-19 side that plays in the Central Region Division One.

Coach Norman Mapeza has maintained it is wise to let the youngsters play in the second-tier league than fast-track them into the first team where they are most likely to be frozen out by senior players.

FC Platinum media liaison officer, Chido Chizondo, confirmed the squad but said it was not cast in stone and there might be changes before the March 31, PSL registration deadline.

“We are using the squad that participated in the Caf Champions League and we have only added Farai.

“But the squad is not yet final, the technical department might make some additions or subtractions, the final squad will be released on March 31, the final day of registration,” said Chizondo.

FC Platinum interim coach Lizwe Sweswe is confident the squad they have submitted to PSL for the 2018 season has the capacity to retain their maiden title.

Sweswe said they placed trust in the same players for the gruelling African Safari where they bowed out at the first hurdle and is confident they can do well in the domestic league.

“We have the players that were in our Champions League squad, we trusted them to do well in the Champions League and they should be able to do well in the league.

“Our objective is to retain the title although it will not be an easy task, but the players we have chosen have the capacity to fight for our objectives this year.

“The players have been doing very well at training and we are fine-tuning for the start of the season,” said Sweswe.

Players, who were not part of their championship-winning squad last year who have been included in the team, include exciting former Highlanders midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira.

Former ZPC Kariba star Never Tigere, who starred in pre-season and former Harare City man Edwin Madhanhanga are also on the list.

Two foreign forwards, who were brought to address the goal-scoring weaknesses at the club, Albert Eyonde of Cameroon and Zambian expatriate Shadreck Mayembe, have also made the grade.

*FC Platinum squad*

Goalkeepers: Francis Tizayi, Petros Mhari, Wallace Magalane Defenders: Raphael Muduviwa, Jameson Mukombwe, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Moyo, William Sitima, Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga

Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Edwin Madhanhanga, Never Tigere, Kelvin Madzongwe, Marshall Mudehwe, Hillary Bakacheza, Rahman Kutsanzira, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Bret Amidu, Ali Sadiki

Strikers: Mkhokheli Dube, Gift Mbweti, Albert Eonde, Shadreck Mayembe, Nigel Papias, Charles Sibanda, Farai Mupasiri. The Chronicle