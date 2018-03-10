Chamisa apologises for harassment of journalists

Press freedom group Misa-Zimbabwe on Thursday condemned the harassment against journalists attending MDC president Nelson Chamisa’s press briefing and demanded an end to the impunity enjoyed by those guilty of intimidation against members of the press.

A senior reporter from the State media and freelance journalist Anna Chibamu, were allegedly harassed by MDC youths on March 1 at Harvest House during a press conference to confirm Chamisa as the party’s president.

Misa-Zimbabwe trustees Cris Chinaka and Davision Maruziva and National Governing Council vice chairperson Rutendo Mawere met with Chamisa at Harvest House on Thursday and expressed concerns following the alleged harassment.

Also in attendance was the party’s presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka and Misa-Zimbabwe programmes co-ordinator Nyasha Nyakunu.

Chamisa told the delegation his party was committed to ensuring the safety and security of journalists at all times.

Chamisa said journalists or any other persons, should feel safe and secure whenever they visit Harvest House, the party’s headquarters in Harare’s central business district.

The MDC Alliance presidential candidate said to demonstrate the party’s commitment to the safety and security of journalists, he had since arranged for a meeting with the two journalists in order to understand and appreciate what had happened on the day in question. Daily News