Winky D receives $70k for Gombwe

By Vasco Chaya

Zimdancehall king, Winky D has received $70 000 from businessmen – Genius Kadungure and Albert Ndabambi – who both bid for his latest CD at its unveiling in the capital last month. Not everyone who bid and pledges pays as many do it for the camera but not with Ginimbi and Chief Albert as the two men are commonly known in showbiz and social circles.

Ginimbi first bid $20 000 for Gombwe CD while “Chief Albert” Ndabambi came in and bid $30 000.

Not to be out done Ginimbi raised his bid to $ 40 000 for the 12-track album which was produced by Oskid.

Speaking through his manager Jonathan Banda, Winky D said he appreciated the tycoons’ faithfulness.

“We received all the money that was pledged on the night of the event. In fact, we collected $20 000 from Ginimbi on the day before the launch. He later settled the remaining balance which he pledged on the launch.

“All the pledges have materialised and we are cool,” Banda told the Daily News.

He added that his camp and Kadungure had known each other way before the launch.

“We are like brothers to each other. He helps us in a number of occasions hence there was no way he could have sold us a dummy,” he added.

In total, the CD netted in $70 000.

Kadungure is well known for his flashy lifestyle and a taste for super cars.

Chief Albert who apparently owns a private jet does not publicly flaunt his wealth.

While pledges made at Gombwe album launch were said to have been fulfilled, not everyone is honest to meet the pledge.

Four years ago, veteran gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke was sold a dummy by Pride Africa Network official Shepherd Sirewu who had promised the musician a sleek Jaguar XF model.

Sirewu blamed economic upheavals experienced in the country for the company’s failure to honour the promise.

“The deal between us and Manyeruke was made in good faith but it is only that things did not work in our favour.

“We had bought the car on a hire purchase and it cost $75 000, then we organised a fundraising dinner to raise few dollars in order to meet terms and conditions of the car,” Sirewu said then.

The car was meant to honour Manyeruke for his contribution to the showbiz industry over the past 40 years but unfortunately Sirewu’s efforts hit a brick wall, a development which angered the musician and his fans.

“The only disturbing part was that Sirewu told me that the car was there as he said ‘baba takutsvagirai mudziyo (Father, we have acquired a car for you)’ which made me believe that all was well,” Manyeruke told the Daily News last year.

Epworth-based comedian-cum-singer Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima popular for hit Mai Nga is also a bitter man after he was promised many things by publicity-seeking promoters.

He didn’t get what he was promised. DailyNews