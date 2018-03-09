Pastor Mboro’s show to go ahead

The leader of the Incredible Happenings Church Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has on Tuesday said that his show that is due to start next Sunday on ANN7 is going to transform lives.

“With this programme we will be changing lives and making a difference in the country. What I will be doing in the show is I will be preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ in a practical way, faith in action.”

Viewers will also see the social responsibility programmes that the church does.

The prophet said that he was approached for the show by the channel and he approved.

“I saw this as an opportunity to bring more change into people’s lives and to bring healing and nation building.”

The show was due to debut last Sunday but was canceled because the Prophet had expressed his dissatisfaction with regard to matters relating to the station’s previous owners.

Pastor Mboro was concerned that the previous owners, the Guptas, were still involved in ANN7 and as a result, he felt that he could not go on.

However, he said that he later had a meeting with ANN7’s owner Mzwanele Manyi and the executive management and the matter was addressed.

The documents that concerned Motsoeneng were bank accounts that he saw that still reflected the previous owners.

He said that this was later proved to him that those were from ‘old archives’.

The pastor says that he was shown documents that proved that “Mr Manyi is 100% out of the Guptas and there is no link whatsoever. He is running the business legitimately”.

He said that documents that made him cancel were valid before Manyi took over.

“As a result, we came to an agreement that we will continue with the programme.”

-TNA Reporter