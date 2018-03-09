Nceku, Madlela tease fans with video skit

By Bongani Ndlovu

Christian comedian Nceku and axe-wielding character Madlela Skhobokhobo seem to be brewing something hilarious after the two shared pictures of a video skit that they are filming on social media.

The collaboration was initiated by fast growing bakery, Proton Bakery, for one of their commercial adverts. The skit was shot on Wednesday at Robert Sinyoka peri-urban suburb on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Nceku is known for his hilarious Christian-oriented skits on social media which sometimes feature his onscreen love Bhiyenka (Chelsea Mguni). Madlela (real name Bashimane Ndlovu) on the other hand has a comical series which has been shown on ZBCtv and are adored by many.

Said Madlela: “Nceku and I were approached by Proton last month to work on a skit to advertise their products. I was impressed as this showed that they had confidence in us as we have a following that they want to exploit.”

He went on to challenge companies to have faith in the local arts industry.

“This is a challenge for fellow corporates to come on board and use us as artistes to market their products. At the end of the day, such endorsements will help artistes to make money so that when we retire or die, we can leave behind, something substantial for our children,” said Madlela.

Nceku, real name Thuba Sibanda, said: “Working with Proton shows that a company can trust you with their brand as an artiste. It shows that we’re growing as artistes.” The Chronicle