Man dies in cart accident

By Whinsley Masara

A 67 year old man from Gwanda died on the spot after a donkey-drawn scotch cart he was travelling in overturned and hit him on the head. Enart Ndlovu of Wabayi area under Chief Mathema was driving the scotch cart with three other passengers on board heading towards Sibona Primary School on Tuesday.

Along the way, the scotch cart hit a tree stump and overturned throwing off the passengers.

The scotch cart then hit Ndlovu on the head and he died on the spot.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident. “I can confirm we received a report of an accident which occurred in Gwanda on Tuesday. A 67-year-old man died in a scotch cart incident after the scotch cart hit a tree stump and overturned.

“We encourage members of the public to lead their animal drawn scotch carts at all times. We always warn people to take heed of such police warnings but sadly people ignore. It is sad to note that the province is continuously receiving such reports yet we talk of this on a daily basis,” he said. The Chronicle