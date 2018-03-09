Ex-Chitungwiza boss told to return car, gadgets

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Former Chitungwiza Municipality director of works Mr Maxwell Karenyi has been ordered to surrender an official Toyota Hilux, laptop and other gadgets that he used.

Mr Karenyi resigned from the local authority in December last year, but he refused to surrender the official property that was allocated to him for use as a director.

A dispute arose with the former employee clinging on to the property.

Council filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking the release of the property.

Justice Owen Tagu ordered Mr Karenyi to surrender the property in question to the municipality.

The respondent has been ordered to surrender and return:

1. A motor vehicle namely Toyota Hilux double cab registration number AAE 7098

2. HP 450 laptop

3. Samsung Galaxy S5

4. Samsung Tablet 4

The property, according to the judgment must be returned to Chitungwiza Municipality head office pending determination of the main dispute.

If Mr Karenyi fails to comply with the court order, the Sheriff shall be directed and authorised to recover the property from him.

Mr Karenyi notified council of his intention to resign from employment last year and he tendered the resignation on December 18.

During his employment, Mr Karenyi was issued with the Toyota Hilux and the other gadgets to enable him to discharge his duties properly.

Upon resignation, Mr Karenyi remained in possession of the property.

Council requested Mr Karenyi to return the property to no avail.

The local authority later filed a police report at St Mary’s Police Station, Chitungwiza under DR17 /1/ 18, but the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute.

Council through its lawyers Kantor and Immerman Legal Practitioners, successfully filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court.

B Matanga IP Attorneys, appeared for Mr Karenyi. The Herald