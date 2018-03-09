Bulawayo Bomber in international fight

By Ricky Zililo

World Boxing Federation (WBF) All-Africa heavyweight champion Elvis Moyo is set for a major break onto the international arena after being presented an opportunity to fight for an international title in Harare next month.

Moyo will exchange blows with Ukrainian boxer Maksym Pedyura in a bill dubbed “Kubatana” on April 27 at Harare City Sports Centre.This will be Moyo’s second fight of the year, having successfully defended his title against Congolese Kilola Lubika Didier in January.

Moyo had been shattered after his Croatian opponent Ivica Perkovic pulled out of the “Europe versus Africa” bout, which is set for Vienna, Austria, on March 16.

Moyo was supposed to be among a group of five African boxers that will represent the continent in Europe.

“To be honest I was disappointed that I’m no longer going to fight in Europe, but that is now water under the bridge and I’m now preparing for an international title fight set for Harare next month. I’m grateful to Kalakoda Promotions and Kwese Sports for their continued partnership, which has seen me reviving my boxing career and fighting in Zimbabwe,” said Moyo.

The Bulawayo Bomber also missed out on the last leg of the Europe versus Africa bout held in Manchester, United Kingdom, in November 2017 when his opponent chickened out at the last minute.

“There are a number of supporting bouts that will also feature Zimbabwean boxers and my call to all Zimbabweans is to support boxing. The reason Kalakoda promotions keep on returning to Zimbabwe is because they’ve seen that our people love boxing and they love us, hence as boxers we will continue doing our best to raise Zimbabwe’s flag high,” said Moyo. The Chronicle