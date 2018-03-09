82 percent believe Nelson Chamisa is the right person to take over from Tsvangirai – poll

By Lance Guma

A staggering 82.96 percent of 21 469 readers who voted on the Nehanda Radio website believe Nelson Chamisa is the right person to take over from the late MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai. Second in the poll was Vice President Thokozani Khupe with a distant 9.79 percent of the vote.

Third was Vice President Elias Mudzuri who got 4.79 percent of the votes. Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora came fourth with 2.46 percent. Out of 21 469 voters on the website, Chamisa polled 17 811 (82.96%), Khupe 2 101 (9.79%), Mudzuri 1 029 (4.79%) and Mwonzora 528 (2.46%) of the votes.

The poll results appear to confirm the general belief that Chamisa has more support amongst grassroots supporters in the party than his fierce rivals. After the death of its iconic leader (Tsvangirai) the MDC-T has been plagued by fierce infighting and, on two occasions now, intra-party violence.

While Khupe argues that she is the only elected Vice President at congress and should take over the presidency, those who support Chamisa argue that the amended 2014 constitution allowed Tsvangirai to appoint two Vice Presidents and as such in the event of death, the national council, the highest decision making body in between congress, is empowered to decide which VP should take over.

That VP was Chamisa and he has since been appointed to be the party leader via a national council meeting that Khupe and her allies boycotted. There has been debate within the MDC-T about having a congress to settle the squabbles but many suggest the party is struggling financially and cannot raise the over $2million required for a congress, especially with a general election under 5 months aways.

Whichever way the MDC resolve their differences, it does appear our readers are quite clear who they they think is the best candidate to take over from Tsvangirai. Or as it was aptly put by a leading academic, “Chamisa is the right candidate from the wrong process.” Nehanda Radio