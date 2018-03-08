Zanu PF shuts door on G40

The ruling party has all but shut its door on members of the Generation 40 (G40) faction who were given their marching orders towards the end of last year following a military intervention.

At its 317th ordinary session in Harare yesterday, the Soviet-style politburo resolved that all expelled members of Zanu PF wishing to be readmitted will only have their applications considered after five years.

This, the supreme decision-making organ in between congresses, said was in line with the party’s constitution.

“The chairperson of the ruling party, … Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri gave a comprehensive report on the party regalia, which the politburo approved,” Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo briefed press corps yesterday.

“Members expelled and confirmed by the extraordinary congress in 2017 remain of course expelled and can only reapply, if they wish to join the party, after five years. You are aware of the members I am referring to. The list was given that is mainly (made out of) the G40 cabal. Their names were made public,” Moyo said.

“…Muchinguri-Kashiri will also communicate to all provincial chairpersons regarding disciplinary cases affecting each province.”

This comes as expelled Zanu PF youth league secretary Kudzanai Chipanga, former secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo and ex-Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi have written letters of apology, asking to return to the party.

Zanu PF has since 2014 expelled hordes of bigwigs as a result of nasty factional fights spawned by former president Robert Mugabe’s succession.

In 2014, it severed ties with its first female vice president Joice Mujuru whom it accused of plotting to seize power from Mugabe using unconstitutional means.

Several officials, among the Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Dzikamai Mavhaire and Jabulani Sibanda were also dismissed from the party for hobnobbing with Mujuru.

At the height of G40’s influence between 2014 and October 2017, the faction dismissed and suspended several members of a rival Team Lacoste faction which was backing Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe as it sought to clear the pathway for Grace Mugabe to succeed her husband.

But when Team Lacoste triumphed through a military-backed operation, the tables were turned against G40.

Team Lacoste reinstated its suspended and fired members, including Mnangagwa, who dramatically bounced back to take the leadership of Zanu PF and the country.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Zanu PF Youth League assembly held in Harare just after the Politburo meeting yesterday was dominated by slogans denigrating Robert Mugabe.

“After all that was done for him by the government, he is now using that to destroy the revolution, to destroy our government, to destroy our future,” Zanu PF youth league secretary Pupurai Togarepi said.

“I think he should know that we are listening to your admonition (President Mnangagwa). He was aware of what was happening in his house, we appreciate you have said that bygones should be bygones, but he if he is not responsible, we will have to look at him as the new enemy and we will go from there.”

In response Mnangagwa said: “The former president, currently we see in the media about various speculations about his activities. I have no doubt that in no time, the facts will be made known and we will only take a position when the issues are known and it’s factual.

“But currently, we are not happy with what the media is saying but it’s an issue that we need to examine. The voice of the people is the voice of God.

“So if the voice of the people says this is wrong, then we also say it is wrong.

“If an individual or a group of individuals goes against the currency of the voice of the people, then we say you are lost. My message is that we must be peaceful, we must be loving.” DailyNews