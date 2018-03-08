Whawha fires Luke Petros

By Lovemore Zigara

ZIFA Central Soccer League (CSL) side Whawha have parted ways with coach, Luke Petros-Jukulile, over unprofessional conduct. Petros-Jukulile’s assistant Charles Mapenduka has been elevated to head coach, while Khumbulani Musendeki has been roped in as his assistant coach.

The 2014 CSL championship winning coach had been conspicuous by his absence at Whawha’s pre-season friendly games.

Jere Ruzive, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokesperson, confirmed the departure of the former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs striker.

“We have parted ways with Petros-Jukulile because of unprofessional conduct. He was now acting in ways which brought the game of football as well as the organisation into disrepute,” said Ruzive without elaborating.

“Charles Mapenduka and Khumbulani Musendeki are now in charge of the team as head coach and assistant coach respectively. As a club, we are confident that they will achieve our set target, which is to return to the Premiership next season.”

The former Premiership side narrowly missed the CSL championship last season by losing to Blanket Mine on the last day of the season to hand Nichrut the crown and with it promotion to the topflight league.

Petros-Jukulile joined the prisons and correctional services outfit in 2014, the same year which he helped them gain promotion to the topflight.Petros-Jukulile has previously coached Silo United and the now defunct former Premiership side Tripple B, among other clubs. The Chronicle