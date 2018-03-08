Mutinhiri’s NPF registers with Zec

The Ambrose Mutinhiri-led National Patriotic Front (NPF) yesterday registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

In its letter to Zec acting chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana, the party said: “This is to notify you that we, the NPF, are a political party duly established by a constitution by the founders of the party on the December 7, 2017 in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe.

“It is our intention and indeed the objective of our party, to contest local, parliamentary and presidential elections as they may constitutionally occur.

“In this connection, we avail ourselves and we would be pleased to be invited to participate in meetings for political parties which the Commission periodically convenes,” the party’s spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said in a letter to Zec dated March 6, 2018.

NPF had largely remained a political project on paper until the surprise resignation of Ambrose Mutinhiri from Zanu PF last week to take up its leadership — springing another candidate into an already congested presidential race likely to be tightly-contested between the ruling party and the MDC Alliance. DailyNews