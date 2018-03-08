Hubby ‘butchers’ wife with machete

By Wimbainashe Zhakata

A 25 year old Honde Valley man was last week sentenced to four years in prison for brutally assaulting his wife with a machete over alleged infidelity. Cuthbert Wirimai appeared before Mutasa magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura facing assault charges.

The court heard that on February 25 at Hamudikuwanda Village under Chief Mutasa in Honde Valley, Cuthbert Wirimai attacked his wife, Rosemary Mamhende (23), with a machete several times on her head and chest.

“It is alleged that on February 25, 2018 around 10pm Wirimai entered the room where the complainant was sleeping and accused her of having an extra-marital affair. He further told the complainant that all their three children were not his,” said prosecutor Mr Shepherd Chabarika.

“He grabbed the complainant by the neck while the she cried for help but no one heard her because it was raining.

“He took a machete and struck the complainant on the head and chest where she sustained some deep injuries and chest pains from the assault.

“After the assault she was admitted at Hauna Hospital for treatment. A medical exam of the complainant was used in court as evidence of the assault.”

The complainant denied that she was having any extra-marital affair.

“I am not having extra-marital affairs. I am faithful to my husband,” she said

On February 28, Wirimai pleaded not guilty to the allegations at Mutasa District Court saying: “I did not attack my wife with a machete; she was mugged in my absence. I came home late and found her unconscious on the floor then I reported the matter to the police.”

The complainant, however, insisted that it was him.

“I know my husband, he is the one who attacked me with a machete until I became unconscious on the ground. That day he came home at 10pm and started accusing me of having extra-marital affairs, I denied the allegations and then he started assaulting me,” she said.

He was slapped with a four-year jail term for committing the heinous crime. The Herald