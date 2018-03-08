Five-man gang targets Nust students

By Codelia Mondela

A five member gang in a getaway car allegedly robbed two National University of Science and Technology (NUST) students who were on their way home of cellphones valued at a combined $220.

Prince Gumbo (34), Christopher Ndlovu (27), Thompson Frank Marizana (37), Odious Mutengwa (27) and Keith Mbewe (28) allegedly parked their car next to Mr Zorodzai Mutero (23) of Matsheumhlope suburb and allegedly grabbed him by the neck before robbing him of his cellphone valued at $50 last month. The five also robbed Mr Mutero of his National ID and NUST ID.

An hour later, they allegedly parked behind Mr Munashe Ncube (19) of Selbourne Park suburb and assaulted him before robbing him of a cellphone valued at $175.

The five pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove who remanded them in custody to March 19 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said the gang committed the crimes on February 12 and they used a grey Nissan sedan as a getaway car.

“At around 6PM, Mr Mutero was walking home from school along Cardwell Road near Matsheumhlope, when the gang parked their car next to him. They disembarked, grabbed him by the neck and searched him. They took his Vodaphone cellphone, national ID, NUST ID and drove away,” he said.

“An hour later, the five parked behind Mr Ncube. One of the accused persons disembarked and started pursuing Mr Ncube while the car followed behind. The accused person who was following on foot punched Mr Ncube on the back of the neck and the other four jumped from the car and robbed him of his cellphone.”The court heard that Mr Ncube sustained lacerations and a cut on his left ear.

Police arrested Mutengwa on February 14 and he implicated the other four. The Chronicle