Dad jailed 15 years for bedding daughter

By Tarisai Machakaire

A 48-year-old father has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for having sex with his 15-year-old daughter. The man, who cannot be named, committed the offences between December 2016 and 2018, the Harare Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday.

The dad has been on anti-retroviral treatment since 2013 although his daughter had not been infected by HIV.

In handing down ruling, Harare regional magistrate Temba Kuwanda said: “The accused person was the biological father and what boggles the mind how he got the guts to abuse his own daughter to such an extent that the issue became the talk of the neighbourhood.

“The daughter ended up becoming a willing participant and after being caught red-handed in the act by the step mother, she would spite her saying she would be taking over as wife while she became a house maid.

“He was also aware that he had HIV since 2013 but still proceeded to sleep with his daughter exposing her to the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections. Although his daughter tested negative, the court will not treat that issue lightly.”

Kuwanda suspended four years and he will serve 11 years in jail. DailyNews