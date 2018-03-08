‘Chinhoyi 7’ film is finally here

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

The wait is over!

The much-anticipated war biopic film “Chinhoyi 7” is done and will première on March 16 at Ster Kinekor, Sam Levy Borrowdale. The film, which was written and directed by Moses Matanda and produced by Tawanda Sarireni is based on the famous battle of Chinhoyi that ignited the Second Chimurenga in 1966.

The two-hour film which was commissioned by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during his term as the Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces features local and international actors such as gospel singer Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, poet Albert Nyathi, Eddie Sandifolo, Canadian duo Cynthia Stone and Greg Brown and British actor Julian Shaw.

In an interview, the film’s producer Sarireni said preparations for the première are at advanced stage as everything is set.

“The event is a red carpet with socialites, film directors, actors, diplomats and celebrities among others gracing the première.

“Tickets have started selling and we expect a huge crowd considering that everyone was waiting for it,” he said.

He said the movie mirrored an important account of the history of the liberation of Zimbabwe.

“There are so many stories of the liberation struggle that still need to be told – undocumented recollections by those who lived through it or experienced it.

“It was of paramount importance that we portrayed the facts of what really happened as opposed to distorting a true depiction of events to suit a particular narrative,” he said.

Director of the movie, Matanda said the jewel project has taken over three years to complete.

“It is a joint venture with ZDF and Honde Valley television. The ZDF played a pivotal role in bringing the movie to life.

“We worked closely with them to capture true essence of this historical story,” he said.

Matanda said a series of mobile film shows will take place from day of première for six weeks across the country. The Herald