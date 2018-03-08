Chamisa thanks govt for befitting Tsvangirai farewell

By Blessings Mashaya

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has called on all political parties to work together and exhibit the love and unity they showed during the funeral of Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, who died on February 14 aged 65.

He had been suffering from colon cancer for at least two years, and was given a State-assisted funeral, with the government picking up his South African medical costs, as well as those for burial at his rural home in Buhera, 200km south of Harare.

Chamisa told the National Assembly yesterday that Zimbabweans showed unprecedented unity during the former prime minister’s funeral that he said must continue.

“We were saddened by the death of our iconic leader …Tsvangirai’s death but we want to thank the Parliament and parliamentarians. They showed that we are all Zimbabweans despite political affiliation. The Speaker gave a great speech. We are grateful as a party.

“As the leader of the opposition party, I want urge all members that the unity which was exhibited during Tsvangirai’s death must continue. We must unite for the development of our country,” Chamisa said.

Zanu PF MP for Mazowe South Fortune Chasi counselled the MDC to stop intra-party violence.

He was referring to violence that erupted at the burial of Tsvangirai when MDC youths threatened to torch a thatched hut in which co-vice president Thokozani Khupe and secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora had sought refugee from marauding youths bayed for their blood for opposing the ascendancy of Chamisa to the presidency.

“The story of … Tsvangirai’s death will not end without talking of violence which took place at his funeral. We are going into crucial elections as political parties we must stop the intra-party violence for the good of our nation.” DailyNews