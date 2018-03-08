Armed robbers tie security guards, ransack Gweru supermarket

By Patrick Chitumba

Six armed robbers yesterday tied two security guards at a supermarket in Gweru’s Central Business District before stealing a vehicle and some groceries after disconnecting the CCTV.

The robbers are alleged to have been armed with a 303 rifle, machetes and iron bars.Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the armed robbery which occurred at around 4:30AM at B&B Supermarket and Butchery.

“I can confirm that we received a report of a robbery that took place in the CBD at around 4:30AM today. Investigations by the police indicate that six armed robbers pounced on the supermarket and got away with a vehicle which was later found dumped,” she said.

The retail outlet’s manager, Mrs Caroline Mukanga said the armed robbers got away with some groceries but could not give the value.

She said the armed robbers cut padlocks to the screen door to gain entry.

“We are now living in fear after they assaulted and tied up our security guards before looting the groceries,” she said.

A source said at around 4:30PM, two security guards were at the front entrance of B&B Supermarket and Butchery when they were allegedly approached by six unknown male adults armed with a rifle, iron bars and machetes. The security guards were ordered to lie down and their hands were then tied.He said the other robbers broke the padlocks of the front screen door to gain entry into the supermaket.

“The two security guards were ordered to lie down. One of the accused persons produced what looked like a 303 rifle from the overcoat he was wearing. The other five accused persons grabbed and tied the security guards’ hands using shoe laces,” said the source.

Upon entering the shop the accused persons allegedly disconnected the CCTV.

The source said a businessman who has a shop next to the retail outlet came to the shop when the robbery was underway.

He said the businessman noticed that the front door of the supermarket was wide open and there were goods at the front door but could not locate the security guards.

The businessman allegedly saw the armed robbers coming from the supermarket and running towards him and he ran away leaving his vehicle behind.

The robbers then used his vehicle as a get-away car and later dumped it in Montrose suburb. The Chronicle