ZRP reshuffles more senior officers

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reshuffled more senior officers as the restructure within the force continues.

A communication from Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) human resources department seen by our Harare Bureau indicates that ZRP Commissioner (Planning and Development) Commissioner Rabson Mpofu has been moved to Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga’s office as the Chief of Staff.

Commissioner Olga Bungu has since been transferred from the Police Protection Unit (PPU) to the police headquarters as Commissioner for Economic Surveillance, while Senior Assistant Commissioner Martin Kwainona, who was former President Mugabe’s aide, was similarly moved to the economic surveillance unit at PGHQ.

He was previously a member of the PPU.

Also, Senior Assistant Commissioner Elliot Mind Ngirandi has been moved from Police Staff College to Planning and Development as Chief Staff Officer.

Assistant Commissioner Vincent Mariga similarly moves from the PPU to Morris Depot as Assistant Commissioner (Administration).

Further, Asst Comm Ngonidzashe Chogugudza was reassigned from the National Traffic Section to Midlands as Assistant Commissioner in charge of operations.

In addition, Asst Comm Crispen Chihwehwete, who was in charge of transport at PGHQ, was transferred to Midlands as Assistant Commissioner (Crime).Last month, ZRP reshuffled about 16 senior officers from ranks covering chief superintendents to senior assistant commissioner.

Some of the senior officers replaced those that were recently retired from the force and others that were also transferred.

According to the latest communication, the Officer Commanding Support Unit, Senior Assistant Commissioner Angelina Guvamombe, has been transferred to PGHQ as the Chief Staff Officer (Human resources).

She replaces Snr Asst Comm Justice Chengeta, who was among the senior officers that were recently retired.

In turn, Snr Asst Comm Guvamombe has been replaced by Snr Asst Comm Isaac Tayengwa, who was heading the National Traffic Section.

But Snr Asst Comm Erasmus Makodza remains the Anti-Stock Theft National Coordinator.

Furthermore, Officer Commanding Masvingo province Snr Asst Comm Martha Mofolo has been transferred to Morris Depot as Commandant.

She was replaced by Asst Comm C Dube in an acting capacity.

Assistant Commissioner Khumbulani Ndebele remained as Assistant Commissioner responsible for Harare South district, while Asst Comm Mguquka was transferred from PGHQ projects to Matabeleland South as Assistant Commissioner Administration.

Asst Comm David Mahoya is now responsible for operations at Support Unit from Matabeleland North province.

Asst Comm N Chivhayo was transferred to PGHQ as senior staff officer legal from the Southern Region, where he was also responsible for legal services, while Asst Comm Simon Mwatsikesimbe was transferred to Harare Province (operations) from Mashonaland East Province.

Asst Comm Happymore Sigauke is now responsible for Chitungwiza from Matabeleland South.

Asst Comm L Chinhengo becomes the acting director Criminal Investigations Department.

Asst Comm Chinhengo has since replaced Snr Asst Comm Godfrey Munyonga who was recently retired.

Asst Comm N. Moyo and Asst Comm G Hlabiso will remain as PGHQ Quartermaster and acting Chief Staff Officer (Transport and logistics), respectively.

Chief Superintendent C Chingosho remains the acting Chief Staff Officer PGHQ Printers.

Last month, as part of the redeployments, over 4 00 Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers from the rank of assistant inspector and below were transferred, while others were suspended.

Most of the police officers were transferred from Morris Depot in Harare to provinces such as Harare, Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East. The Chronicle