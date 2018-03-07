Teen in court for fatally stabbing patron over missing cellphone

By Mashudu Netsianda

A teenager from Esigodini who fatally stabbed a patron during a beer drinking spree over a missing cellphone appeared in court yesterday. Nqobani Nxumalo (18) of Mbilambowe village fatally stabbed Mthulisi Ncube (19) last year in November following a dispute.

Nqobani appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Mthulisi.

Prosecuting, Mr Thompson Hove said on November 25 last year at around 2.30AM, Nqobani and Mthulisi were part of a group of teenage patrons who were drinking beer in a bar at Mawabeni Business Centre.

The deceased, who was in the company of his friend, Babongile Khumalo, met one Ignatius Ncube as they were leaving the bar.

The court heard that Ignatius requested to speak to Babongile over his missing cellphone. The two teenagers went out of the bar.

“As they were still talking, the accused person and his friend Mehluli Dube approached them.“Nqobani was armed with an Okapi knife while Mehluli was holding an empty beer bottle,” said Mr Hove.

“The deceased joined in after Babongile reported to him that the accused person wanted to attack him over a missing cellphone belonging to Ignatius.”

The court heard that Mehluli appeared as if he wanted to assault the deceased with an empty bottle and Mthulisi took to his heels.

Nqobani and Mehluli ran after the deceased and caught up with him.

The court heard that Nqobani stabbed Mthulisi once on the chest using his knife and fled from the scene.

According to post mortem results, the cause of death was chest stab wound, perforated right lung, haemorrhagic shock and assault.

Nqobani, in his defence through lawyers, Legal Aid Directorate, said he acted in self–defence after he was provoked by the deceased and his friends. The Chronicle