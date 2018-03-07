CAPS United sign Ncube, Mukamba

By Godknows Matarutse

Harare giants CAPS United, have made a huge statement of intent by adding to their ranks former Dynamos talisman Denver Mukamba, defender Dennis Dauda and Milton Ncube as they bid to win this year’s league title.

Ncube has been a long time target for the Green Machine who even tried to sign him at the beginning of the year but the former Highlanders star player chose to stay at How Mine where he had been offered a new deal.

However, things took a new twist after How Mine, who went through financial challenges last season, gave up their franchise, forcing Ncube to have a change of heart and pen a two-year contract with Makepekepe.

Ncube becomes the second player from How Mine to join CAPS United during this transfer window after Praise Tonha’s

arrival in January.

But it is the capture of Mukamba, an undoubted talent whose wayward behaviour saw him being booted by Dembare, that shows a CAPS United side eager to dominate the domestic league this season.

Mukamba joined CAPS United on loan after he was shown the exit door at the Glamour Boys where coach Lloyd Mutasa made it clear that the player was not in his plans for this season due to his unflattering behaviour.

CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima confirmed the arrival of Ncube while playing down the arrival of Mukamba.

“Ncube is now our player and he is already in Harare,” Chitima said.

“We are expecting him to start training with the rest of the squad tomorrow (today).

“His arrival obviously boosts the squad especially considering that we are working towards winning the league title this season.

“He is an experienced player and we hope his arrival will help the club going forward.

Dauda’s clearance has also come and he is now a CAPS United player.

“As for Mukamba nothing has materialised yet. I will let you know as soon something comes up.”

Another former Dynamos son — Roderick Mutuma — could be donning the green and white jersey this season as Makepekepe are said to be closing in on a deal.

Mutuma has been training with CAPS United lately following the expiry of his six-month contract with Yadah at the end of last season.

And it appears the former Dynamos striker did enough to convince Lloyd Chitembwe and his technical department to sign him.

On Sunday, he was on the bench during the Highlanders versus CAPS United charity match at Barbourfields Stadium.

Nomadic striker Simba Nhivi, who had turned his back on the club last year — opting to play in Tanzania — is said to be also nearing a return.

While they have lost some of their senior players during this transfer window, the Green Machine have been active on the market, bringing in players like forward Brian Muzondiwa, who joined from reigning champions FC Platinum.

Makepekepe also reunited with midfielder Dominic Mukandi after his stint with Ngezi Platinum Stars while midfielder Oscar Machapa and defender Method Mwanjali are also back at the club.

Midfielder Ronald Chitiyo is also back at United after terminating his stay in Tunisia after only four months but is currently injured.

Chitembwe is hoping their new signings will bring the much-needed stability to the Green Machine, who also lost talented midfielder Devon Chafa who signed for Zambian side Buildcon.

In the mid-season tournaments they have played so far, CAPS United have lost to both Dynamos and Highlanders but their coach Chitembwe is happy with how his charges have applied themselves in both games. DailyNews