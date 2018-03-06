Tragedy stalks family: Mushrooms death toll up

By Whinsley Masara

Seven more people from the same family have died at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Mberengwa, bringing the death toll to 10.

The extended family from Makuta village in Mberengwa consumed the deadly mushrooms at home and three died last Thursday while 11 others were admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.Seven of those who were admitted died over the weekend.

Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said six children and one male adult died while admitted to the hospital.

“We received 11 people last week who had allegedly consumed poisonous mushrooms. We lost seven of them, six children and one male adult over the weekend,” he said.

“I want to warn members of the public to desist from consuming mushrooms they randomly pick from the bush. To avoid endangering their lives, people must avoid buying even those mushrooms that are being sold by vendors on the streets in the city centre of Bulawayo.”

Dr Ngwenya could not immediately release the names of the seven deceased persons.

However, on Sunday police identified three children who died last week as Modester Shoko (7), Prince Sithole (7) and Prisence Ngwenya (8).Police said Modester, Prince and Prisence are part of an extended family that allegedly consumed poisonous mushrooms last Tuesday in Makuta Village.

The family members who were left ill were first taken to Masase Mission Hospital before they were ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Acting Midlands Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said at around 4PM last Tuesday, Mr Tenious Shoko (45) sent his 16- year-old daughter to pick some mushrooms for relish.

She said the 16 -year-old prepared the mushrooms which were consumed by the whole family.

“The following morning some children consumed the same mushrooms which were left the previous night preparing to go to school before they started complaining of stomach pains. Suddenly Modester became serious and died at round 12 midday,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Prince and Prisence died on arrival at Masase Mission Hospital. The Chronicle