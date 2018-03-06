PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

By Andrew Kunambura

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to dish out free land to churches in a move likely to be seen as a tactic to sway the electorate ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Traditionally, Zanu PF — even during deposed Robert Mugabe’s time — has appealed to churches during election season.

Mnangagwa made the promise after church leaders demanded free residential and church stands at a meeting held in Harare yesterday, with the leader of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe Johannes Ndanga leading the call.

Likening Mnangagwa to the Biblical Joshua who led the Israelites to the land of Canaan from Egypt after taking over from Moses, Ndanga said Mnangagwa’s administration should give free land to domestic churches as the white colonial governments did to missionary churches before independence. DailyNews

  • he thinks that we idiot we don’t eat land for false churches and people who steal from the poor

  • Praise the Lord!

  • Churches should stay away from politics …hes looking for miracle votes ..hamulume this year…vote buying

  • If he is serious ngavanogadzirisa mastands ekwa marimbi..murisi ..why on earth beatrice council charge pple mpre than $3000 for a stand?chinondinetsa ndechekut takagara for more than 20yrs tichibhadhara mutero kwaChief Seke every yr kanzuru kwakuzouya kuma2015 kwakut pay more$3000 paugere zvorevei…

  • Amen. God bless Zimbabwe

  • The papas will rejoice! Free land, free offering, free tithes, free women.

  • What abt Roads Mr Presidents & old Grannies & old madalaz it will be better to quickly realise that

  • Which land, l wonder

  • PROMISE PROMISE PROMISE!!! Haa veduwee. 38 years dzemapromises yet tichipiwa exactly the opposite. From chivhu to harare road yava even worse kuora yet mazinara officials admitted on national tv kuti vakadya mari dzematollgates.

  • vote buying same tactics used by Bob

  • ZvaMwari zvonetsa. Ini ndazvifarira kuti mukuru wenyika waona zvakakodzera kupa vemachechi ivhu pachena. Tine vamwe vedu vanga vakutotadza kunamata nokuti kose kwavaenda kanzuru ine ichingovanetsa. Funga kuhwa kuti Madzibaba Sanders havachanamatira pasi pemuti vava nesowe ravo. Ini ndazvida

  • As full of promises as apoliticians speech

  • wtf GOD appointed him to do such ,maonero evanhu sometimes??????

  • I appreciate that Mr Ed,but first things first there are bread and butter issues that needs your attention first.

  • As long as they are far from comunities. Back in some ghetto l know vaisa ma church ku edge so that noise zvese ikoko hazvisvike kudzimba manje mazuva ano haibo

  • We sick and tired of churches..

  • Let the economy be gud. Congregants will have money for tithes and offerings for other developments. Ndiro dzemupiro dzinongokunguruka mumachurches with nothing being given. The root cause is poor governance. Machurhes wake up.

  • Ok riini zviya…

  • Church chaiyo inoshandira mubairo unobva kuna Mwari kwete kushandiswa nema politicians kuti iwane ma stand

  • Nemawandire akaita machurch echipostori ungatopedza nyika.

  • He is fulfilling dr Amai’s pledge 😆😆😆😆

  • This just shows you this madala is focusing on staying in power instead of addressing the everyday challenges we are facing.Change must happen now.

  • That land u are campaigning with belongs to the people of Zimbabwe ragara nderedu ivhu iroro just give us don’t seem to be doing us any favour

  • kutsvaga ma votes

  • No, No, No! This is all wrong.

