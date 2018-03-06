Ex-Vodacom exec appointed NetOne CEO

State-run mobile network operator, NetOne, has appointed former Vodacom executive Lazarus Muchenje as its new chief executive with effect from April 1, 2018.

He takes over from Brain Mutandiro, who has been acting since June 2016 after the then CEO Reward Kangai was suspended the previous month for three months as the operator prepared for a forensic audit to investigate corruption allegations.

In a statement, NetOne described Muchenje as a “distinguished leader in the telecommunications industry with over 18 years’ experience across the various sections of the mobile telecommunications value chain”.

Prior to this appointment, Muchenje was CEO of Intarget Group since 2014. Before joining Intarget, he was CEO of FirstRand Bank Celpay International BV between 2005-2013.

Other positions he has held include executive head of sales for Vodacom South Africa and founding finance director of the same company in DRC.

NetOne also appointed Nkosinathi Ncube as managing director with effect from April 1. DailyNews