Bosso, CAPS United ready to roll

By Nash Mkokwayarira

As the 2018 league draws closer – two Zimbabwean soccer giants Highlanders and CAPS United who clashed in the Kembo Mohadi Charity Shield final have pronounced themselves ready for the Castle Premier Soccer League scheduled to start in two-weeks’ time.

Highlanders managed to edge the Harare side 2-1 with goals from Adrian Silla and McClive Phiri either side of halftime while CAPS United got their goal in the first half through Brian Muzondiwa.

The match gave the coaches an opportunity to assess their players and try combinations in preparation for the upcoming season.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe thought the match against Bosso gave his technical team an opportunity to assess and select players that will play for them in the 2018 season.

“I can say, so far so good as far as our preparations for the 2018 soccer season are concerned. I am happy with the squad and we are good to compete in the coming season,” Chitembwe said.

“We have what it takes to be very competitive. We have the skill and the techniques of competing and with what we have it’ won’t be too much to fight at the top.

“The match really helped us to take stock of our preparations this season. Looking at what we intend to do in the coming season I am impressed by the improvements in the team. Technically, I can say we are at a level where we can say we are 70 percent satisfied.

“So far I think I am very happy with what we have done. I am impressed with the progress in the team. The match also gave us an opportunity to look at our players and see who will be playing for us this season.”

The Green Machine has also roped in veteran football administrator Nelson Matongorere as the technical advisor in an effort to strengthen their technical department — a sign that they are leaving no stone unturned in the fight for honours this season.

The Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu is equally happy with the progress that his youthful team has shown in preparation for the upcoming soccer season and is impressed by the character shown by his youngsters.

“From the time we went into the pre-season camp I was ready for the season coming. Playing such kind of games like the ones against CAPS and Dynamos gives us a good picture of what we are going to be facing and what we are going to expect from the youngsters,” Ndlovu said.

“The boys have shown character and that they are really eager to change the situation that we have been facing as an institution.

“They have the hunger to play good football and play for the success of their team.”

The season was initially scheduled to start this weekend but has been postponed to next week to allow changes that will see relegated Harare City filling in the shoes of struggling How Mine who have since surrendered their franchise.

How Mine sponsors have since indicated that they would now prefer focussing their energy on different endeavours other than bankrolling a Premiership side.

Both Highlanders and CAPS United are seemingly ready for what awaits them in the league.

However, the league promises a lot of fireworks as almost all the teams have been busy on the market during the preseason. DailyNews