Supporters cling on to Mugabe regalia

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Delays by Zanu PF in distributing new party regalia emblazoned with Emmerson Mnangagwa has resulted in continued use of paraphernalia emblazoned with toppled despot Robert Mugabe’s face, it has emerged.

Despite President Mnangagwa’s ruling party prohibiting the wearing of Mugabe’s regalia following his military aided ouster last year, T-shirts bearing Mugabe’s name remain a common sight among Zanu PF supporters

The situation has seen party provincial bigwigs having to repeatedly warn Zanu PF supporters against continued use of paraphernalia inherited from the “ancient regime”.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed that information had not yet reached all of the party’s supporters that the Mugabe regalia is now considered obsolete.

“The commissariat department is the one responsible for ensuring that supporters put on the proper party regalia and I am sure are in the process of communicating that information to the provinces and sooner than later it will be uniform throughout,” Khaya Moyo said.

Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu told journalists in Bulawayo recently that the party was now done with designing the new regalia that has since been approved by the Zanu PF politburo.

“The regalia will appeal to the majority of our members.

“It is quite a well thought-out design which I think all of us will be happy with,” said Mpofu.

Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro recently reminded Zanu PF supporters in the province that they needed to start marketing Mnangagwa’s name ahead of elections.

“We have those with old party regalia such as Zambia cloths and T-shirts displaying former president (Robert) Mugabe’s face, we should stop putting them on and wait for the new regalia emblazoned with … Mnangagwa’s face so that we can market him in districts ahead of the polls.

“We want people to know him,” Madiro reportedly told an inter district meeting at Mutare Hall last week. DailyNews