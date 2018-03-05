Police release names of mushroom victims

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Police have released the names of three family members who died after allegedly consuming poisonous mushrooms in Mberengwa West last week.Acting Midlands Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende identified the three children as Modester Shoko (7) Prince Sithole (7) and Prisence Ngwenya (8) from Makuta village under Chief Mahlebadza.

She said Modester, Prince and Prisence are part of an extended family that allegedly consumed poisonous mushrooms last Tuesday in Tarusarira Village.

Asst Insp Mukwende said eight other children from the same family are admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital un Bulawayo.

“Police are investigating a case of sudden death by mushroom poisoning where 11 children ate the mushroom and three died,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said at around 4PM last Tuesday, Mr Tenious Shoko (45) sent his 16- year-old daughter to pick some mushrooms for relish.

She said the 16 -year-old prepared the mushrooms which were consumed by the whole family.“The following morning some children consumed the same mushrooms which were left the previous night preparing to go to school before they started complaining of stomach pains. Suddenly Modester became serious and died at round 12 midday,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the villagers phoned a nurse aid based at Masase Mission Hospital before the other 10 children were ferried to the hospital.

She said Prince and Prisence died on arrival at the hospital.

