Mugeyi says modern day footballers are spoilt

Former Bush Bucks striker Wilfred Mugeyi says he would sweat for a R50 bonus during his playing days, but footballers of today just keep demanding more.

Mugeyi is remembered as one of the PSL’s deadliest strikers, bagging over 100 goals for an Imbabala side that became the pride of the people of the Eastern Cape.He loved scoring goals and he did so freely, but it is not the case with the current generation of strikers in the PSL, who struggle to get to the 15-goal mark.

“It was no secret that my job was to score goals, which is unlike nowadays. The brain of a footballer from my time to the current generation is totally different.

Did you know that when I joined Bush Bucks (in 1993) I would sweat for the R50 bonus? You might laugh that it was only R50, but I would make sure that we beat Kaizer Chiefs or Moroka Swallows in order for me to get that R50 bonus,” the retired Zimbabwean said.

“Nowadays, the winning bonus is like R3 000-R5 000, but players still go on strike, demanding that it be increased even when they are not winning games.

“A R5 000 (bonus) is seemingly not enough for players these days, which is why they are always complaining. These players are spoiled and are even given a lot of money, yet they don’t deliver. How can this be?” — Kick Off