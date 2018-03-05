PoliticsFeaturedNews

Khupe’s days numbered

By Andrew Kunambura

Time is running out for MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe to build bridges with the party’s new leader, Nelson Chamisa, with whom she is fighting a terminal turf war.

MDC Vice President Thokozani Khupe
The MDC’s national council gave Khupe — one of the founding members of the labour-backed party — a seven-day ultimatum last week to smoke a peace pipe with Chamisa or ship out.

This was after the party’s highest decision-making organ in between congresses resolved to endorse Chamisa, who turned 40 years last month, as the party’s substantive president mid last week.

Khupe is now left with two days before her fate is sealed.

So far, there is no sign that Khupe will give in as she insists that she is the only legitimate leader of the MDC, having been elected vice president at the party’s congress in 2006.

Chamisa, along with Elias Mudzuri, were appointed vice presidents by Morgan Tsvangirai (now late) in July 2016 in what became the genesis of the strained relations between the MDC founding president and his second in command.

Although Khupe could not be reached for comment yesterday, her spokesperson Witness Dube told the Daily News that her boss will not comply with the national council’s decision.

“To say we are complying is rather too strong a word. We are trying our best to make the MDC-T work as a unit. That’s all,” he said.

In the aftermath of the ultimatum, Khupe has been on a frenzied tweeting spree, rubbishing Chamisa’s endorsement.

About 24 hours after she was served with the order for compliance with party decisions, she tweeted:

“It is regrettable and very revealing that while the Guardian Council leadership is yet ceased with sensitive matters in the party, some take pleasure in bullish threats, ultimatums and suspensions. For the record, I have always been acting president of MDC-T in the absence of the late president Tsvangirai since 2006, up until the late president left Zimbabwe on what was to be his last trip to South Africa in January 2018, when he left Hon Mudzuri as acting president.”

In terms of the MDC constitution, the Guardian Council acts as the party’s advisory board.

It is chaired by MDC Senator James Makore.

Career politician and veteran trade unionist, Cephas Makuyana, who once served as Senator, is also a member of the Guardian Council.

Its role is to offer advice and wisdom to the national leadership of the party, including the national executive and the national council.

It also performs and/or carry out any such functions which the national council may from time to time delegate to it, which may include investigations, arbitration and reconciliation in disputes within the party structures and/or among members.

On Friday last week, Khupe had another tweet saying: “This means that by all manner of calculations, when he passed away, I had not been away from party business for eight months as widely claimed.”

“I last saw president Tsvangirai alive on the 28th of January 2018. I made an effort to resolve issues in the MDC-T by going in person to meet and share notes with Hon Chamisa at his law chambers on the 13th of February 2018, a day before president Tsvangirai passed on,” she said.

But her twitter followers took her to task, some suggesting the need to engage arbitrators in order to solve the issue.

“How do you address allegations of insubordination, absconding meetings, fanning factionalism. With all due respect @DrThoko_Khupe can you seek some mediation and resolve this through internal party structures, have you tried these,” wrote one Brighton Kunaka.

She responded by saying she had written to the MDC’s Guardians Council, asking for their intervention in the impasse but that effort has so far been frustrated by Chamisa.

“I personally went to Hon Chamisa’s Law Chambers on the 13th of February 2018. I wrote a letter to the party’s Guardian Council for them to intervene in terms of our constitution. They are the internal arbiters and are seized with this matter even as ultimatums are being issued,” she wrote in response.

Not to be outdone, Chamisa wadded into the debate and, re-tweeting Khupe’s posts, he wrote: “That ain’t smart Dr. You refused to meet MRT (Tsvangirai’s full initials) in Harare saying it wasn’t safe for you but there you were, in Chamisa chambers.”

He added: “Khupe is just stubborn; it’s all about positioning herself without the people at heart. Greedy and opportunist she is, I can say!”

Khupe responded angrily and accused Chamisa of employing violence and bullying tactics to win power.

“A comment yet more revealing of the characters that support bullish political tactics. With all due respect Mr, I may be a woman, but I am not easily fazed by such. Very resolute and on principle, very unflinching! CONSTITUTIONALISM & DEMOCRACY are not a respecter of any person,” she responded.

The bad blood between Khupe and Chamisa started in 2016 when Tsvangirai elevated the Kuwadzana West legislator to the position of vice president.

Since then, the crafty legislator, nicknamed The Cobra after the menacing serpent, has worked his way to the leadership of the party, effectively dealing Khupe a body blow.

Their relationship soured even more last month when Khupe had to take refuge in a hut during Tsvangirai’s funeral to escape the wrath of MDC thugs who were baying for her blood before she was rescued by sympathisers. DailyNews

  • Just sack her she is trouble and a indecisive character

    • They can’t sake here bcz they know that they didn’t follow constitution bcz of tribalsm, for now every vote is important, maybe after elections they can do that Caz if they sack her MDC might lose support.

    • She doesn’t have suport Bonnie she hasn’t been attending meetings for a long time and after the death of Tsvangirai that’s when we see her talking about constitution and the Alliance is irreversible

    • My brother if she was not doing all these things that u mentioned why can’t they sack her? This issue is beyond what we can see and it started by tsvangirai, he was not treating his juniors equally that’s y all of a sudden she started boycotting the meetings, she realised that she is being used even how hard she can work as a ndebele she will never be given any chance to lead the party, they just changed the goal post.

    • U might be.right my dear but to be a leader in politics u must have suport and I think Chamisa is a natural successor.Remember politics is a game of numbers

    • Collen, MDC is not an individual thing it doenst matter whether u HV supporters or not, MDC supporters must supports anyone irregardles of tribe or coulor

    • It doesn’t work like that in politics ,Seems like Chamisa has the backing of 95 percent of MDC members this has nothing with tribe my sis .

    • We don’t want individual supporters we want party suppoters

    • Chamisa is the boss now let’s suport him my sister elections are around the corner

    • I thought MDC -t was different from ZANU but it seems that they are in the same whatsaap group, if chamisa HV got those 95% backers why can’t he call for Congress to vote so that he can be chosen in a proper way than doing these short cuts? 5months is still a long way to go,

    • It’s too late for all this,MDC doesn’t have money for congress and campaigning

    • One day u will see what I’m talking about, maybe it will be too late,chamisa will be in america begging for sunctions, me and u as ordinary zimbis we will be suffering like hell, mark my words

    • Never sanctions doesn’t make Pple suffer only poor governance ,corruption

    • Yes that poor gorvement will rule us till we say amen, if we can be organised like in 2008 no one can stop us, let’s go back where we come from and do things right, this thing of electing pple by faces will cost us

    • Have a good day sis I’m tired of this now

  • Khupe must fight 1 thing at a time,1st fight cancer and fight Chisaa afterwards

  • She has to accept the will of the people. Chamisa to the people

  • How many days keft zviya kkkk

  • ALL THE WOMEN’S MUST SUPPORT KHUPE

  • Khupe is a ZANU PF agent. She should be content with being MDC deputy president. She can’t be a presidential candidate for the MDC.She doesn’t have a national appeal. If she doesn’t accept Chamisa then she can form her own party.

    • What comments can we get from shonas….tribalist kkkkkkkk

    • Kana zvakurwadza itai renyu bato

    • U always try to bring th issue of tribalism n gender wer ts nt relevant…khupe’s own decision cnt nullify th NC decision…th constitution gvs th NC power to appoint prez

    • There is nothing tribalistic. Its the reality. Brown-white? Zvidzai-Shona for sure. Hlungwani -Malawian or Mozambique descent?

    • Khupe is Makwavarara 2 .if that tribalism guy thinks like that then both you and your Khupe masidibanen khopila .and we see who is who

    • Shona or ndebele we one but issue here is pekhu she is chewing more than she can swallow.or she can as well form her own

  • khupe akarongeka pana Chamisa mbwa iyoooo

  • Keeeep fighting mamazala

    Raise awareness of tribalism

    See how some people can be snakes, you started this with people like Engineer the other ‘deputy ‘ where is he now boy oh boy

  • MDC-T leadership is undemocratic and has dictatorship tendencies based on tribal beliefs. Look at Chamisa’s top leadership in MDC-T,he has surrounded himself with Karangas from Masvingo province only.MDC-T has a legacy of tribalism, remember 2005 split and now another tribal factionalism based on superiority of the Karanga versus the unwanted from Matebeleland.Its a long walk indeed.Chamisa has started building his dynasty.

    • usanyepa khupe bhebhe moyo khumalo makaranga here.vose avo vari mutop leadership.

    • Iwe enda unofa unongohumana usina kana ruzivo

    • Him is from Gutu,his deputy Mudzuri from Zaka and Chairman Komichi also from Masvingo.Is that not tribalism and dynasty politics!?

    • Yah tribalsm is killin mdc-t, they must just come clear and tell ndebeles that are not needed in that party.

    • yeah true

    • The same proff ncube is back in MDC kuyini okuqakathekileyo ngo khuphe? These parties are the same even with ZANU pf a Ndebele is a vice President worse second vice president for me my better devil will be MDC phambili ngomfana omncane Chamisa all the way

    • Groom a future dictator at your own risk.What we have experienced in the past is too much.His promises are just for publicity and attention seeker.Full of lies.

    • So Mpofu who will yu vote for,Inkosi yenu leyana yini???

    • I think to say “iNkosi yenu leyana”is being disrespectful to other peoples culture,to reply your question in short a King is not voted for like these politicians Chamisas etc.A King is a custodian of culture and traditions.There are so many political parties to vote for,i think more than 70 political parties have registered to be voted for. Personally I vote for devolution of power and possible promises not for publicity.

  • Nzwiraiwo shirikadzi iyo tsitsi she cnt escape chirimbani cheZanu honai mai Makwavarara vakazogumepi

  • This is not about women khupe failed to read the law of the party she was waiting for the president to die thinking that she become party leader u must help her to read so that she can understand who must direct who must run the party

    • I don’t support her BT she stated the facts, the constitution says she must be an acting president till the congress vote for the permanent one. So here MDC did short cut.

  • Days numbered? Do you think she is that stupid? HANDEYI TIONE

    • Mutemo is stubborn my friend khupe akadzingwa zvavhrana

  • Khupe and Makwavariira same same…

  • Zimbabwe would be a better country if we have a majority of principled people like Dr Thokozani Kupe.

    • Principled?….sm1 who defies th decision made by th highest board near congress whch is in line with th constitution…

    • Which principles are uu referring to here??. She is the one inciting violence in MDC

  • sisi khupe

  • Khupe is not fighting chamisa it’s chamisa who is abusing khupe…..do we expect Chamisa to defend women….I doubt

    • Lies hz th one defying th NC decision …misinformng pple kut Chamisa rise is unconstitutional

    • How do NC support dictatorship and tribalism

    • yes KHUPE is the President

    • Khuphe is abusing her self she is seeking attention and ZANU pf is giving her that attention

    • Mashoko ehupanduki iwayo….and u want to remove all that Save did

    • National council ndoinonzi gurukota iya yainzi politburo kuza haina anoitonga wanzwa kwete zvakhupe izvo

  • Khuphe is not daft as some of you would like to believe. Mind you still water runs deep.

  • She is wrking for Dambudzo and zanu pf

  • Unfortunately hapachina time ichipo. Khupe has to Go ASAP

  • MDC Masvingo

  • Home boys running the party at the expense of others

  • Abasoze bawine ungazihluphi ngento nze doti Stay away from MDC Khuphe

  • Shows how tribalistic Morgan was

    He was afraid to face Khuphe and tell her that she was no longer needed, but what did he do

    Like a coward he went behind her back and all of a sudden there 3 vice presidents

    Now that stress of shittting on the party structures put him down to the graves

  • Loba kungekho okuqakathekileyo ngaye, kodwa phela isisekelo sebandla sithini

  • Kunga dzetse! Zororai mbuya!!

  • Of course sanctions are already coming

    I can’t see obhudi besekele okungumuntu okusazinukela uchago lamaphoqozo to sell out the struggle

  • Khupe, Khupe does not have the qualities to lead MDC, far from it.

  • If if she doesn’t have the qualities

    What we are saying they should have been fairness

    Now she feel she has been used by yourselves to garner the votes by your party. Now you are dumping her like a pumper

    • Which votes did she garner? People were just tired of zpf that’s all.

  • MDC President Hon Nelson Chamisa promised us bullet trains in his first five years if elected. I did dig up some information about infrastructure required to have a bullet train service. From that information it is apparent that completely new rail tracks will be required to have bullet trains.

    In terms of costs, the information shows that it will cost between $105m and $178m to construct 1km of track suitable for bullet trains.

    Harare-Bulawayo is 436km by road. Using that as a surrogate, it will cost between $45,78bn and $77,608bn to put rail infrastructure compatible with bullet trains. I will ignore the cost of acquiring the trains and passenger wagons.

    Assuming annual net cashflows of $1bn, the undiscounted payback period will be between 46 and 78 years. To be able to earn net cashflows of $1bn per year, the project will need to earn net cashflows of $2,747 million a day. Assuming they will charge $50 for one way trip, they will need to ferry 55, 000 passengers per day. If they charge $100, that’s 25,000 passengers per day.

    It will be a major surprise if that route handles more than 6,000 travellers a day, both directions.

    In short the bullet train project is never going to be feasible from a cost and passenger traffic point of view. Any government that wants to have such a project will have to fund from its coffers and be ready to subsidise the facility. Zimbabwe clearly has never reached that point.

    Chamisa claims that $15bn is needed to revive the economy, yet one of his envisioned project costs 3 times that much, which costs can easily be more than 5 times their target funding requirements.

    Clearly Chamisa does not talk from informed viewpoints but rather just try to find promises that excite the youthful and unsuspecting voters.

    Leading a country requires seriousness not this political banter….

    • You plagiarized sir wicknell chivhayo’s post😁😁😁😁😁

    • The other guy promised us an end to police brutality but police opened fire on civilians and the cash crisis is now in its third year.

    • You should all take Chivhayo figures with a pinch of salt. This guy inflate figures as if he is submitting an invoice to get paid

  • Rema chairo. Mudzuri akanyarara wani

  • Khupe is being abused

  • Khuphe is as clever as a fly that follows a corpse into the grave.

  • Fuck dat bitch out

  • Vice President my foot nxaa

  • Chamisa elected by Morgan for a reason cause he is the one have qualitys to lead the part ,even if they can do a Congress tomorrow he will win Khupe u have understand that

  • she knows she’s fighting a losing battle, and she knows its folly of her, whoever is advising her is destroying her from within, fact!

  • Siyanai naye ThokoZANU uyo

  • Khupe swallow ur pride plz

  • Iwe politics is not obout tribes or what but votes , so arikudiwa nevanhu vanovhota ndiva Chamisa blaz nyararai

  • Khupe aripapayroll yeZanu

  • Achazouyeuka bako anaiwa

  • Yes she is a ZANU pf member

  • So they’re even using Zimdaily to attack Khupe … I wonder why people say MDC is Democratic

