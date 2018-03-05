Harare’s Ward 15 councillor dies

By Melissa Makoto

Harare Ward 15 Councillor Tranos Moyo has died. Cllr Moyo died at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Tuesday last week after a long illness. He was 48. Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme confirmed the death last week. “Harare City Council announces the sad loss of Cllr Tranos Moyo this morning,” he said.

“He was an astute leader who always exuded love for the city in all he did. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Cllr Moyo was a renowned chef with over 15 years experience.

He worked in top hotels in Zimbabwe and opened a number of kitchens and restaurants in the country, which met international standards.

Cllr Moyo was a holder of a Master of Business Leadership Degree (MBL) with the University of South Africa.

The council’s Environment Management Committee chairperson, Clr Herbert Gomba, described Cllr Moyo as a man who was dedicated to service delivery.

“He was dedicated to the cause of service delivery, he helped to shape a participatory budget, which took resident’s views into account,” he said.

“Cllr Moyo will be remembered for working with the Warren Park community and the Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints church in revamping the Warren Park Clinic and improving access to water through the availability of boreholes.

“We will miss a very articulate councillor and much loved by colleagues, who excelled both in council and in his ward.” The Herald