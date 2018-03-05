Bosso youths stun CAPS United

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders …………………….. (1) 2

CAPS United…………………….. (1) 1

Highlanders’ new boy McClive Phiri scored a beauty as 10-man Bosso beat Caps United in the Vice-President Kembo Mohadi Charity Shield at Barbourfields yesterday. Phiri started a move in his own half in the 54th minute and went on to finish it following a good interchange of passes.

Having won a tussle for possession, Phiri released the ball to Adrian Silla, who returned the pass to him. Phiri then played the ball onto the path of Gabriel Nyoni, who sent in a cross from the right, which CAPS United goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba punched back into Phiri’s way and the new Bosso acquisition fired a blistering shot to secure victory for the hosts.

The match had started off with both sides sizing up each other, with the first chance of the day falling to veteran Oscar Machapa, whose shot from the edge of the box hit the upright in the 15th minute.

A minute later, Bosso scored from the penalty spot through Adrian Silla after CAPS United left-back Godwin Goriati had felled striker Newman Sianchali inside the box.

Sianchali had been sent through by the impressive Phiri.

Highlanders’ lead only lasted a minute, as Makepekepe drew level through Brian Muzondiwa, who got to the end of a Hardlife Zvirekwi cross from the right. Muzondiwa caught the Highlanders’ backline flat-footed.

Bosso went on to finish the first half strongly, and with a bit of luck and precision, they could have headed into the break leading by a two-goal margin.

Thabo Lunga was unfortunate not to give Highlanders the lead in the 27th minute when his shot went past Chigumba at the near post, but didn’t cross the line. Sensing danger, CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe made a double substitution in the 30th minute, bringing in midfielder Joel Ngodzo for Machapa and veteran Method Mwanjali replaced Goriati.

CAPS United then restricted Highlanders to their own half towards the break but the youthful Bosso outfit held on.

Both sides returned from the breather determined to get an early goal, but it was Bosso who pounced through a 54th minute strike by Phiri.

Highlanders were reduced to 10-man after skipper Honest Moyo was shown a straight red card for head-butting Muzondiwa in an off the ball incident. Muzondiwa escaped with a yellow card.

Highlanders who were a man down, re-adjusted and kept piling the pressure on CAPS United.

The hosts were now pumping long balls to top man Sianchali, who kept CAPS United’s central defence partnership of Mwanjali and Stephen Makatuka on their toes.

Highlanders’ goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda was called to make a brilliant save in the 88th minute to deny Wisdom Mutasa from close range.

A minute later, Muzondiwa fluffed a glorious opportunity when he headed Zvirekwi’s cross wide while unmarked in the box.

Bosso midfielder Silla had his long-range effort tipped out for a corner during the referee’s optional time.

Highlanders’ coach Madinda Ndlovu was happy with his team’s performance.

“I think the boys continued from where they left when we lost 1-2 to Dynamos. They played well, showed hunger to win and their ball management was good even when we were a man down,” said Ndlovu.

Chitembwe was also a satisfied man and said he had noted some improvements in his side as the Premiership clubs continue with their build-up to the season which will burst into life on March 17.

“I’m happy because I saw many improvements in many aspects of the game. Technically, tactically, physically and mentally the players are good. We will be making some decisions on some of the players after this game,” Chitembwe said

Teams:

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, McClive Phiri, Honest Moyo, Charlton Siamalonga, Peter Muduhwa, Ben Munsaka, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Gabriel Nyoni, Thabo Lunga (Bukhosi Ncube, 57th minute), Newman Sianchali

CAPS United: Prosper Chigumba, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Zvikomborero Bizeki (Carlton Munzabwa, 73rd minute), Godwin Goriati (Method Mwanjali, 30th minute), Stephen Makatuka, Valentine Musarurwa, Dominic Mukandi (Cabby Kamhapa, 83rd minute), Kudzai Nyamupfukudza (Wisdom Mutasa, 63rd minute), Oscar Machapa (Joel Ngodzo, 30th minute), Brian Muzondiwa, John Zhuwawo (Tony Mafugo, 80th minute).

The Herald