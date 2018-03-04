PoliticsFeaturedNews

Violent clashes break out at MDC-T offices in Bulawayo – PICTURES

Violent clashes broke out between pro-Chamisa and pro-Khupe supporters over control of the Bulawayo provincial offices of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on Sunday.

MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe took to social media on Sunday writing “We are under attack at the Bulawayo MDC-T office. People are injured and cars have been vandalized.”

Her personal assistant Witness Dube, sustained a deep gash on the head after being bashed in the bloody skirmishes. Human right lawyer Doug Coltart tweeted:

“The violence at MDC offices in Bulawayo today is totally unacceptable. In this interview, Bhebhe names several perpetrators of violence—they must be investigated, prosecuted and if found guilty convicted and sentenced. We need an alternative to ZANU PF not a duplicate of it.”

The skirmishes in Bulawayo took place when the entire leadership of the MDC-T was in Chinhoyi at the Gadzema Grounds for a campaign rally of the MDC Alliance. Nehanda Radio

  • I think Zimbabweans are left with one choice only magwagwa

    • Who is that

    • Magwagwa ndiani?

      Kana nezita racho haarizive kkkkk

    • kkkk dako renyu amwene

    • Usatinyebere zvitaurire zanu haisi yemabhinya here

    • Munangagwa is the only man left standing

    • Thts lie – did u c th masses tht were in Chegutu…

      who even said it ws Chamisa.ppl can dramatise things.I’m sure Pastor Chamisa won’t stoop tht low.iye ariye ane bhora.anogo makirei asina bhora

    • Masses kkkk kwana

    • Tendai BlessingVII…Bhora ripi raanaro? The imperialists party is in a mess

    • who is fighting who. chamisa was elected president. Khupe lost .who is bound to fight the other here

    • fake news cowards

    • Mutiitire mushe ambuya imi Magwagwa chii ichocho munobva kupiko kumusha tikwanise kukubatsirai becoz kana ma spelling anotokunetsai asi muri mu TALIBAN kani

    • Duzvi who z mnangangwa

  • vee

    This guy really wants to have pics taken.makes you wonder if this wasnt all planned to do damage to s… https://t.co/sOaVgPkpxQ

  • PATHETIC

  • Iwe Tiza vanhu avo be chintz driver

  • It is an evidence that it is time to work for our Zimbabwe we are not going anywhere with this type of politics .I know that people are being used by selfish politicians for a selfish reasons from both ZANU PF and MDC

  • So MDC is more violent than ZANU

    • Ondimi mbili laba alibazi bandayo zonke any loba ngubni baya mlandela. You never win with these ppl akelime li bheke uMnangagwabo lithule zwi Stop fighting into evele ike iwine kalidinwa yini bo.

    • Always MDC is harsh

    • Eish what about 2008

    • But paangirondondo apa ZANU is powerful than MDC

    • Zvawada!

    • MDC is disorganised, confused, and the worse part is that their leader won’t say a word. No wonder they will never win any presidential election

  • Chamisa ndiyo honzeri ye zvese izvi,musavhotera benzi

  • Face reality before it is too late brothers and sisters.wake up and smell the coffee…

  • ndokushuya basa kwese uku;

  • Vote ED Viva Zanu pf

  • This shows the kind of the party it is, what kind of excellence is this, party of excellence,

    • Didnt know that bamunini munorwadzuwawo ne MDC.Manje hamupore

  • Thugz send there by ED himself

  • Zanu Pf Thugs send by ED Gukurahundist

  • African politics is about violence

  • Propaganda

  • Lishona lokhu kuyakhanya iface yakho ngabe lihle lakudla

  • Even if they seperate coz someone is desperate ‘the one who is desperate wont go any distance ‘eg khupe’ you can not win in one city to become a King of pple’ but by uniting without being selfish you will be a king of many’ but it needs time’ unit is number one ‘MDC was going to win the elections but infightings are bullshit????? i’ m gone bye!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • the party has been penetrated. ED knows ZANU PF vote in Matebeleland is hard to come by hence the strategy of dividing MDC along tribal lines

    • I can say yes via tribal bro’ check what happened to welshman Ncube ‘ spirit of doom captured him he desserted his position & form his Part only withca quarter pple ‘same as Thoko* khupe’ she is doomed by a small number she is now going beserk’ then Zanu will take Advantage of that

    • You are lyng Gisbon and Welshman used mdc constitution to suspend Tsvangirai but Tsvangirai refused he went to hold congress at White City Stadium he moved away from Original MDc to form his MDc T he is the one who dugged his own grave

  • So they dropped the ‘T’ from the party name as soon as ‘Morgan was (NO) More’??

  • Chamisa apedzera nhasi pachinhoyi vhoti yake1 ndinayo

  • Izvi hazvina kunaka

  • Cheromuka konzeresa confusion MDC tongoyivotera zvisina kumanikidzwa all we want is new government with new ideas

    • New ideas on violence? Nxa

    • Don’t be lazy to think #kudzie ndobasa reZANU rekukonzeresa confusion vanhu havachada politics dzekutengerwa doro nekunyengerwe netumota vanhu vakudawo maroad better education to all good hospital but ndiani angatibatsire kuita izvozvo ndosaka urikunzwa Nyika yose irikungoti #CHAMISA mu office no hard feelings hey

    • Haiwawo

    • Toyivhotera chete zvekedero

    • Thats true dear paddi

    • #Peter taura hako my brother look 2008 pakazopinda our late President #Tsvangirayi zvinhu zvakachinja over night …takagara tinohwina chero mukabirira sei paya panopisa u can’t do without MDC no hard feelings its the truth hey

    • Toivhotera chete taura hako what we want is new government

    • GarweCheteChete
      VaMnangagwa pahasha
      Chamisa achingovukura

    • Chaka urimbwa ,va 65 age kumusha kuno rima

    • Fatsowre Mkonto comrade patinenge takuiita zvekurova vanhu paya imimi hatikukanganwei ndimi muri panumber 1

    • Chaka Mapfeka huyai isu hatisi kuiita zvekurova vanhu tirikunovhota shamwari chisa mbama chisa

    • Frank Zinyengere Pamberi neZanuPF
      PamberiNaVaMnangagwa
      Garwechetechete
      Pasi nenharadada dzinenge ana FrankZinyengere
      Pasi nezvimbwasungata
      Ndikunzwe uchiti haugone slogan

    • Fatsowre Mkonto ko kuBulawayo chii chaitika ? Kana musiri kurova vanhu

    • Chaka Mapfeka chindirega ndakwana tosangana pakuvota

    • #chaka uridofo rekupedzisira unotoziwa hako kuti hamuna vanhu munotoita zvekudzingirira nematemo manje gone a the day’s we’re angry my bru tangayi muone plus muri vanganiko will never vote for mhondie munhu akaurayisa vanhu vakawanda thru gukurahundie

    • Iwe nani? Kkkkk

    • still loading shaars

  • Kill both of them , they are useless to our lives

  • Chamisa woye .

  • Haaaa guys pachedu here

  • Ndezvekwavo vanobvuma kushandiswa nevamwe vanhu

  • Whats with u Toko’s supporters

  • VanaChamisa muri kungopaparika muchiuraya party apa.

  • I think her 7 days are coming to an end she must go

  • Khuphe deserves to be in that position. Just becz shz frm matbland she can’t b at helm or bcz shz female. Very unfair to her. Let Mdc b doomed in matbland

    • How about she forms her own part and find her own offices if she thinks she is MDC

    • Kana Matabeleland iri muZim navo kana ZANU ikawina vanofawo nenhamo

    • How can MDC be doomed in Matland wen she z being fought by her same Matland ppl….it openly shows she dsnt hv even hv support from her own ppl

    • khupe must go

    • 11/6 were the votes in matebeleland from th Mdc structure full of ndebeles from matebeleland and the majority voted for Chamisa

  • N.C has become a Zanu pf campain tool.itai tione kwamoosvika naana khupe vacho

  • Vakajaira kule vaivarova nechamboko so vakungoita msindo

  • Chamisa please stop this nonsense stupid violence!!!

  • Khupe must die.

  • All offices belong to mdct we dont allow people to use mdct offices to divide party its provoking

  • Playin like monkies ….atlist the hospital will get money …those injured go to pay and get treated …kurowa ndekwe mahara but hospital ikuda cash

  • Ko iye Khupe ngaabve chete pama Office echinja ka hanty haachadi plus president ndivo vano taura zvino fanira kuitwa ku Offices idzodzo, vanenge vaita nharo hapana option

  • Pamberi na chamisa

  • Imposters are causing confusion. Chinja maitiro, maitiro chinja. MDC has my vote

  • Can i ask an honest question????So some people really think and have confidence that Nelson Chamisa will be president of Zimbabwe and rule this country with soldiers and the police actually SALUTING this boy???..This is Zimbabwe, this is Africa not France.. Chamisa won’t rule,honestly.. mark my words.

    • Why do you think so?

    • Unopenga iwe shavi rokuda kutongwa neharahwa ndorinokutambudza car door tea care munhu

    • GP: You turned 40 last month and you are set to be the youngest presidential candidate in Zimbabwean history – breaking the mould, battling conventions and breaking with traditions. Of course you have served in all three arms of government, in the Executive as a Cabinet minister during the GNU, in Parliament as Kuwadzana East MP, in the Judiciary as an advocate of the High Court. What would you say to those why say you are too young to run for president?

      NC: Age is not a badge of maturity. Yes they say age comes with wisdom but at times age comes alone. We have many people who have grown old without growing up. So don’t read much into old age. If anything, old age is a disadvantage because you have expended a lot of energy. As young people, we have the age-advantage. We can never have an old person being an instrument of change. The world waits for no late bloomers.

    • Uno penga urimwana we zanu here

    • Hei shame I was surprised by your comment n I decided 2 quickly check what type of a person u’re then I discovered kut uri dzubvurandi ndaona wakanyora kut “I m miss black n white tv” at this age no wonder uchitaura zve age apa uchingotambura uri derko remunhu

    • Chikanga, ndoomafungiro akovo hazvina kuipa asi tinoshuva kuti dai zvadaro nekuti tanetseka nemadhara aya and the only way is to vote for him, remember nothing lasts forever, one we will have a new leader, mamwe madhara acho ana Nkosana varikuita kunge vasina shungu saka NERO is our only hope, zvisinei nehudiki hwake

    • Ndimi same vanhu waiti Bob anofira pachigaro. Saka hatikuteedzerei

    • Tsano muri chimukuyu nhai?

    • Go and hung a million times

    • Wasted sperm dai mudhara wako akaita bonyora

    • Chiramba uchimhanya nemadhara ako iwayo tione kuti muchabuda nei

    • unongo oneka kuti uri zimbavha remunhu, unorarama nema illegal means getaway mhani

    • I’m not in favour of Chamisa being president…im not saying ED is the best ,if MDC had put another candidate not Chamisa, i would have supported..Chamisa is arrogant, pompous, patronising and lacks emotional intelligence.. He has those traits of arrogance found in Robert Mugabe and Jonathan Moyo and José Mourinho who think they know it all and nobody else can think better than them.These are the traits i hate in any leader. Plus the political and ruling power dynamics in Zimbabwe are complex and not easy to rule through. Chamisa lacks the political stabilising factor to steady the complex nature of a ruling g

    • Cheri vakatuka asi hazviitiki mdc loosers

    • I’m not in favour of Chamisa being president…im not saying ED is the best ,if MDC had put another candidate not Chamisa, i would have supported..Chamisa is arrogant, pompous, patronising and lacks emotional intelligence.. He has those traits of arrogance found in Robert Mugabe and Jonathan Moyo and José Mourinho who think they know it all and nobody else can think better than them.These are the traits i hate in any leader. Plus the political and ruling power dynamics in Zimbabwe are complex and not easy to rule through. Chamisa lacks the political stabilising factor to steady the complex nature of a ruling g

    • same applies to SA,, #malema

    • typing. ..

    • You are not God.It is God who decides who should be the president, not the way you think. Va Mugabe vaibira vachivimba ne mauto asi akazova bvisa pakutonga vachida vasingadi zvekare ati Zimbabwe i France ndiani? Rega kurota iwe. Ruzhinji ndirwo runosarudza vatungamiriri kwete pfungwa dzako. Ngwara iwe this is 2018 not 1980 vanhu vakatambudzwa for nearly 40 yrs mhani iwe.

    • Chamisa will die like Tsvangirai Zanu is dangerous they will kill him he will nt rule Zimbabwe to win an enemy I’d to kill him only so let’s wait and cee

    • i remember last year around October telling some people that they will never be military intervention in zim nva in a million years it took a month i was proved wrong.lesson nva say nva soldiers are human and they is a God in heaven

    • rubbish

    • So you support Khupe? Did you help organise the violence?

    • Admin.one uneducated Zimbabwean detected troll foolish, whom are you to judge, go to church.

    • Hard fact. …nyangwe zvichirwadza. Hameno ikokoo Kkkkkk

  • Personally i think its better to cut ties now so that people can focus on campaigning for their respective parties this peace talk is not helping anyone at all .

  • Chisa mpama chisa

  • Let’s be realistic. Who in the army or police will salute chamisa ?

    • Very simple baba iye ED akanga ane makore in 1980

  • Don’t ask silly questions, it’s not about salute who? We don’t need their salutes, Vaidaro pana Tsvangirai wani takazoona vaku rovera bhutsu pasi .

  • Chimbomorai kufamba padhuze naKhupe, munourayiswa zuva rakacheka nyika, siyai vatange vagadzirisana muCouncil mavo imomo

  • I don’t think this will translate to more votes for zanu pf

  • Khupe is playing victim yet she is causing all this trouble how can you have a meetimg in MDC offices with expelled part members thats not intelligent

  • Was Chamisa around so it seems Khupe n Gutu are now using violence to earn leadership aaah shame if Khupe was a good leader instead of rushing to the journalist she was sapoz to brief her youth to stay away from trouble

  • kkkkkkk isu techingotooonga

  • Bro Chikanga that boy has our hopes we can’t stuck with those old guy with nothing to offer and fresh ideas we need change

  • KKKKKKKKK. Fighting for what. Omg. So this violence thing is a political DNA

  • watoo celebrity so….ramba uchirohwa ndokutopinda kwacho

  • In 5 days Khupes fate ll be decided cz 7 days dzinenge dzapera then she ll be history. I wonder why and wat she still need kumaOffices ikoko. She is free to form her own party not kuda kukonzeresa noise pedzezvo otamba blame game. There are many ndebeles in the party structure who can take over if its abt representetives moreover, Welshman is in the Alliance

  • Vanemisikanzwa ngavarohwe kusvika vati tasa saOne

  • Yes MDC can fight each other but don’t expect any votes from matbland will put X for munangagwa. They still have that spirit of gukurahundi

  • Mamboti marovana here kucharohwa munhu.Kkkkk varidzi venyanga variko inda unodenha uone unonyudzwa mumvura kusvika wafa.ZANU PF ndizvo

  • Better it happened in her own land it cld hv bn smthin else if it happened in another place….ingadai iri maShona doing tribalism 😉

  • Heyi

  • It comes at time when someone needs a thorough hiding, anenge aramba kunzwa nekupedzera vanhu nguva uchiita zvisina basa

  • What we want is progress and good behaviour not salute we don’t eat salute

  • He had taken wise waters kkkkkk

  • Chamnofira kkkk famba Chissaaa

  • Vote for Mqondisi Moyo

  • ED woyeeeeeeeee pasi ne manduuuuuuuuuu

  • Chamunourayirana ndochishaya mutemo wenyika ngaubate aponda mumwe life in jail hatidi Ropa

  • a lot of drama is happening in Zanu pf but they don’t publish .what is new about zim political violence? ? its 50-50 .chamisa for presidency backwards never

  • Chamisa it’s just a barbarian Leader.

    • So you support Khupe? Go and form another party!

  • Uyo akuvara ndi Chaamisa or Khupe,…munhu anofira hamara zveshuwa,…ini ndiri kutinwa hwahwa hangu,…mozotiudza kana mapedza,…

  • Mdc mahumbwe zvavo

  • Chamisa ngabike doro kana achirota achitonga Zimbabwe…Zimbabwe ndeyeropa. Kana kudhara madzimambo kwaibva vairwa hondo..

  • Mwari haangatenderi those tajamuka drunkards &adulterers vave nesay in governing of Zim

  • Why is Khupe on SABC talking about the violence? Is it possible she has something to do with it?

  • Khupe muzanu akakwana uyu

