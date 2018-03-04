Violent clashes break out at MDC-T offices in Bulawayo – PICTURES

Violent clashes broke out between pro-Chamisa and pro-Khupe supporters over control of the Bulawayo provincial offices of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on Sunday.

MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe took to social media on Sunday writing “We are under attack at the Bulawayo MDC-T office. People are injured and cars have been vandalized.”

Her personal assistant Witness Dube, sustained a deep gash on the head after being bashed in the bloody skirmishes. Human right lawyer Doug Coltart tweeted:

“The violence at MDC offices in Bulawayo today is totally unacceptable. In this interview, Bhebhe names several perpetrators of violence—they must be investigated, prosecuted and if found guilty convicted and sentenced. We need an alternative to ZANU PF not a duplicate of it.”

The skirmishes in Bulawayo took place when the entire leadership of the MDC-T was in Chinhoyi at the Gadzema Grounds for a campaign rally of the MDC Alliance. Nehanda Radio