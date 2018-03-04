PoliticsFeaturedNews

MDC Alliance rally in Chinhoyi – PICTURES

35,189 27

The MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa took their campaign trail to the Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi on Sunday.

The MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa took their campaign trail to the Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi on Sunday.
The MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa took their campaign trail to the Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi on Sunday.
The MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa took their campaign trail to the Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi on Sunday.
The MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa took their campaign trail to the Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi on Sunday.

The opposition leader in his speech told supporters that “diamonds have not been exhausted, but God has hidden them from Zanu PF because they were stealing them.”

“We can see beyond the mountain. God gave us the giraffe anointing”

“14 out of 21 Cabinet ministers are over 75. God has no business with old people. The only business God has with old people is that they rest.

Chamisa says in the first 5 years the MDC will create millionaires. There will be a Development Bank to support entrepreneurs.

This election is a choice between the past and the future, the old and the new

There will be a new Commander in Chief in place by this year’s Defence Forces Day

You might also like More from author

  • vote

  • vote chamisa

  • vote chamisa

  • Vote chamisa new president for Zimbabwe

  • And bloodshed in Bulawayo

  • i MDC yipart yamashona elibandlululo olubi ..iyidoti ziyazi kudala ..

    • Vote zanu pf its simple

    • Yaaa Izanu pf ingcono kuyini esingakulethelwa ngu chamisa

    • So which part is for Ndebele because Zanu-pf is for Shona blood?

    • He is simple saying old devil is better than the new one. Please respect i choice ka Bra Sibs

    • Uyabona uma sesikhuluma ngendaba yegazi akulabungcono bepart ngoba izanu pf yiyo eyayibulala amandebele nge gugurahundi u tswangirai engomkhulu wamayouth ..yikho lokhu bakuveze kwaba obala amashona ekhokhelwa nguchamisa betshaya amandebele emfeni bebabiza ngamadesident …okuveza ukuthi u chamisa ubese vukelwa yigugurahundi ukuthi ayiqhubekise lokhu uTswangirai emtshiyele ukuthi asale etshaya amandebele emfeni ..uyidoti Chamisa uyidoti ngeke uyenze irally kobyo wena

    • VIVAAA NGO MTHWAKAZI KANDABA ONDLELA ZIMHLOPHE KHONA LISAZOBONA

  • Phansi ngo chamisa phansi akukho nqondo ekhanda leli kuwonakele kucabanga izibozi Zodwa kaye kubo

  • President bani onje othi abantu batshotshe izinkwa emfeni wooooh doti MDC phabsi

  • Chamisa woyeeee. Chisa mbama

  • #2018ChamisaforPresident,!

  • Ende futi hameno gorerino

  • Crowd too small. Chase Skuza or Martin Ndolwane super sounds can pull a better crowed

  • Half of the crowd is loaned from harare ha ha ha

  • hativhotere bugwa Chamisa iduzvi

  • Nelson Chamisa got my vote, as a youthful zimbabwean i can not put my trust in the old clueless zanu pf old madalas, old people who steal mpney and build million dollar mansions whilst the rest of zimbabweans wallow and languish in adjunct poverty, no Nelson Chamisa got my vote, i have had enough misery, poverty and disappointment in zanu pf, its time for regime change in Zimbabwe

  • Chamisa hoyeeee let’s go boyz

  • Unstoppable

error: Content is protected !!