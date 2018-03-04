MDC Alliance rally in Chinhoyi – PICTURES

The MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa took their campaign trail to the Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi on Sunday.

The opposition leader in his speech told supporters that “diamonds have not been exhausted, but God has hidden them from Zanu PF because they were stealing them.”

“We can see beyond the mountain. God gave us the giraffe anointing”

“14 out of 21 Cabinet ministers are over 75. God has no business with old people. The only business God has with old people is that they rest.