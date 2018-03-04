Johnny Clegg comes back home

By Andrew Moyo

“This tour will be my final public performances for my fans around the world and I am immensely excited to be able to bring to them an autobiographical, audio-visual and intimate account of my life through my music and the dance.”

These were the words of legendary South African musician Johnny Clegg in an interview with The Sunday Mail Society last week after the announcement of his Harare gig.

The artiste will perform in Harare on May 4 at Raintree in Umwinsidale as part of his “Final Journey Tour”, which has already seen him staging shows in the UK, United Arab Emirates, Canada and the US.

Despite having his roots in Zimbabwe, spending part of his childhood in the country, this will be Clegg’s first gig ever in his motherland.

“I have had so many requests to come play in Zimbabwe over the years, but my schedule has not allowed it, so I am looking forward to playing for the people of Zimbabwe after all these years,” he said.

With a long list of sing-along hits including “Scaterlings of Africa”, “Woza Friday”, “Great Heart”, “I Call Your Name”, “African Shadow Man” and “Kilimanjaro”, fans are guaranteed to be thrilled.

“I will be playing some of my biggest hits and also sharing stories and anecdotes that have happened throughout my career.”

He said the response from fans has been amazing.

“I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the response from the fans. The warmth, the love and the reception they have given me will always be something I will treasure and remember.”

With his mother being Zimbabwean, he was brought up in the country and moved to South Africa when he was seven.

His English lyrics and Western melodies blend well with Zulu musical structures.

Clegg has had an illustrious career spanning decades, which has seen him up for a Grammy Award. From selling millions of albums to filling arenas around the globe, the artiste has decided to call it quits, but with a bang using this international tour.

Tickets for the Harare show are pegged at US$35 general access, US$75 VIP and US$20 for children aged between seven and 13; while those under six get in for free. The Sunday Mail