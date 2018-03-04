Is Andy Muridzo at it again?

By Gibson Mhaka and Givemore Muzariri

Controversial musician Andy Muridzo has sparked yet another romance rumour after pictures of him looking very cozy with a South Africa-based Zimbabwean artiste Sengeziwe Tonic Sibanda popularly known as African Queen leaked to B-Metro.

Sibanda is an upcoming afro pop singer with one album to her name titled Balomona.

The Dherira hit maker real name Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya is no stranger to controversy.

Last year he grabbed headlines after the famous erotic dancer Beverly Sibanda sensationally claimed she was romantically linked to him adding that she was carrying his child.

The sensational claims led to a lot of negative publicity for the two artistes.

Even though romance rumours continue to swirl around, a source confided to B-Metro that they are “taking it slowly and were practically inseparable”.

“Andy and Queen had eyes for each other and they are always together each time Andy comes to South Africa,” said a source who claimed to have intimate details of the two alleged love birds.

The two artistes however, denied the rumours doing rounds that suggested that they were in a relationship.

Contacted for comment Andy who was initially evasive later opened up saying the romantic image was real adding that it was taken when he was in South Africa during a show.

“I met her when I was in South Africa and she wanted to do a collaboration with me. She came with my manager and sampled her tracks and that is when she said lets take a selfie, then that was it.

“You should also understand that I take a lot of photos with girls so I don’t know what they are going to do with those photos. For the record I have a beautiful wife and I’m not trying to destroy my family,” charged Andy.

His comment also allayed allegations that his marriage was on the verge of collapse because of African Queen whom he is alleged to be spending a lot of time with at the expense of his family.

About her ‘whirlwind romance and obsession’ for Andy, the Bulawayo-born artiste, Sibanda said: “How on earth can people say such a thing? Well, I am an upcoming singer looking forward to my collaboration with Andy Muridzo.

“And believe it or not there is absolutely nothing going on between me and him. I am not happy with this (rumour) at all. So a (male) artiste is not allowed to have pictures with ladies?” she queried.

When prodded if they were more than just friends, Sibanda said she respects Andy as her brother and source of inspiration.

Her manager Abra Nash also defended her saying there was nothing romantically going on between the two artistes.

“It is not true that they are seeing each other. Queen actually looks up to Andy as her source of inspiration. Currently she is in South Africa on a musical tour where she is doing a collaboration with Iyata Bless, a South Africa-based Zimbabwean reggae artiste and we are also in the process of doing another collabo with Andy,” he said. B-Metro