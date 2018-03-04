LocalFeaturedNews

Govt to slash vehicle reg fees

By Sharon Munjenjema

Motor vehicle owners will soon realise huge savings as Government reduces road user fees by more than half in a development meant to ensure realistic cost structures commensurate with international standards.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Dr Joram Gumbo
The Sunday Mail understands that Government is ceased with the finalisation of a new fees structure that will see vehicle owners paying $80 for new vehicle registration plates.

The cost of the number plates is currently pegged at $160.

Under the proposed fees, trailer registration will attract $70 from $170 while replacement of vehicle registration books will be $15 from $30.

Motor vehicle owners seeking to replace the third number plate will fork out $17,50 from $35.

In an interview last week, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said his ministry is now awaiting release of a comprehensive document with the fees structure from Treasury. “The proposals are with the Ministry of Finance awaiting approval. I cannot say when this will be officialised because it is now up to the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s 100-day plan and are aimed at promoting the ease of doing business.

Dr Gumbo said it was envisaged that the reduction in the fees will motivate motor vehicle owners to comply with various registration requirements.

“The development is also expected to boost revenue for the Central Vehicle Registration department and Road Motor Transport section once more motorists find it easier to pay for services,” he said.

Dr Gumbo said increased revenue from the fees will also see progress in road rehabilitation and ensure safe driving. The Sunday Mail

  • Welldone it’s a start…

  • good move now you are slowly becoming a government of the people. you are on the right path.

  • Tangai neduty tseq

  • good NEWS

  • Auzweee keeee!!

  • Registration fees imariiko musade kuvharwa nezvisina basa

  • Ko tikambotanga hedu nekuisiya iri pairi tomvogadzirawo mugwagwa. Amana suspension of these japanese cars cannot withstain these pothole infested roads of ours.

  • I hope they slash vehicle TIP at all boader post be coz at sa side you don’t pay

  • Slash everything

  • Hazvida kana basa izvo,maplates e$160 ane basa rei everyone afdords,dzikisai duty ndiro riri kuuraya munhu,handei pahalf price kuduty uwone kuti unotora cey mavotes achamisa kkkkk

  • That’s good

  • Duty ndiro riri kurwadza

  • The realy issue is the licence disc fee mutero /Umthelo and that useless insuarence

  • Vatotanga kuCampaigner kkkkkk

  • slash duty on vehicles as well…

  • Please reduce licence disc and insurance fees. Hatisikuona zvazviri kubatsira

  • Hw many years tichizviudzwa izvi and nothing hv changed

  • Impliment then you talk coz you are good at talking only , zero implimentation .

  • Start at duty duty of that car why 120%,then road access and carbon tax must be removed mukutibira kupi kwamakagadzira Ozon layer imi.

  • Everything should be slashed in #Zimbabwe

  • Its near elections,good move

  • Your problem minister is you do not act.u have moved away from promises to construct airports in Beitbridge and Mutare.before that it was the dualisation of the Hre-B.bridge road.now u come up with another vote-buying trick.have u no shame minister Joram Gumbo?

  • Can a tractor pays dute .?

  • Ko zvi insurance zvenhemha zvevanhu ve zanu madii kuzvibisa hamuoni kuti kungopa vanhu mari for mahara

