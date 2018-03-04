Ghosts from the past haunt Stunner

By Bhekumuzi Ncube

If Zimbabwean rapper, Stunner is aiming to win songbird Ammara Brown’s heart with his charms and “magic”, fans might have ruined “his moves” by bringing in the rapper’s controversial relationship and break-up with Olinda Chapel when a video of him and Ammara was shared online last week.

The smoking hot five-minute video was posted on the eve of Ammara and Stunner’s performance in the United Kingdom where they were joined by other Zimbabwean superstars that included the likes of Tocky Vibes and the Nhema hit maker, ExQ.

In the video, the “charmer boy”, Stunner is seen amusingly twisting his body as he dances in a seductive manner while imitating Ammara’s topping chart hit, Akiliz which was playing in the background.

Stunner can be heard singing “you seduce me with your body” and hilariously says he wishes to be “Akiliz” the man or character responsible for seducing and using Ammara in the song. The rapper might have humorously said that, but they are people who have jokingly confessed their feelings in unthinkable ways.

The Akarowa Mari hit maker then starts chatting with Ammara for a moment about a pending project he wishes to work on, Ammara promises to help before he disappears from the video.

Ammara quickly clears any “wrong” assumptions among viewers by explaining that she and Stunner are not in any duet or anything else despite sharing the stage at a concert which was dubbed Zim Connect.

The Mukoko hit maker also announced her upcoming performance in the neighbouring country, Zambia where she will be sharing the stage with Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade better known by his stage name Mr Eazi who has hits like Ghetto Children and Privacy. The Sunday News