BusinessNews

Diesel price slashed

104 15

Government has reduced the price of Diesel 50 from US$1,30 to US$1,22 per litre with effect from tomorrow as part of efforts to peg a realistic price of the eco-friendly fuel.

The new price comes at a time Government banned the importation of Diesel 500 by 1 May 2018, citing its damage to vehicle engines due to high Sulphur content.

In a notice published last Friday, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said the transition from D500 to D50 was progressing well since the importation of D500 was banned through General Notice 669 of 2017.

“The retail price for the week starting March 5, 2018 should not exceed US$1, 22 for all diesel,” said Zera.

“The reduction of D50 prices in the market is a result of use of cheaper pipeline transportation of D50 into the country as opposed to road and rail.

“The convergence in prices of D50 and D500 that is being witnessed shows compliance with the Government directive to ban retail of D500 by 1 May 2018.

“However, subsequent prices will change in line with movements in international crude oil prices and the application of the fuel pricing regulations by Zera.”

Compliance testing by Zera shows that the majority of fuel retail sites in the country are now selling D50 only, with a few dispensing remaining stocks of D500.

During the transition from D500 to D50, motorists whose vehicles use D50 only are urged to verify with retail sites that they are buying fuel compatible with their vehicles.

Zera said it would continue to conduct compliance audits to ensure that high fuel quality is maintained at the correct prices and necessary steps are followed where violations occur.

Most countries are moving towards use of diesel with low sulpur content with the majority of those in Europe now at D10.

The fuel has much better combustion quality than regular diesel, resulting in improved fuel consumption and engine performance. The Sunday Mail

You might also like More from author

  • it’s still expensive compared to other countries

  • ko sei vachit zoda kuridzikisa riri pa$30.ya second time

  • After 2 days the price will start rising again and again.

  • LOOK at petrol ???????

  • Lovely

  • The cost of petrol is the one which determines the price of goods and commodities. Its price needs to be reduced too, at least by half.

  • Dhakwaz

  • Dzikaisai petrol coz kana mukadzikisa diesel mangozvidzikisira imi pachenyu saka nyararai henyu,totanga kutaura tese kana madzikisa petrol varume.

  • They failed on petrol since they run fuel stations

  • I just want to take this opportunity to thank MAMA NOAH for helping me out with the problems i had in my marriage. My marriage was really over but because of your help i was able to fix it after almost 2 years of ups and downs. My life was really a mess because we used to fight with my husband day & night because of an ex. girlfriend who used to call him every night even knowing that he was a married man. We were about to reach a point of separating bedrooms and also thought of filing for divorce as my husband wasn’t listening to all my please to stop communicating to this woman. During all this period our marriage was falling apart because i had lost trust in my husband but still loved him and wanted our marriage to be a success. I tried to seek help from different healers but failed. I didn’t give up, kept on checking until one day i saw this lady on the internet who was talking about doctor MAMA NOAH and how she helped her to bring back her boyfriend who had left her for another girl. I was resistant at first but the fact that i still loved and missed my husband motivated me to contact MAMA NOAH for help. I was really not sure what to expect so i asked her to restore my marriage and also chase away the ex. girlfriend who was breaking my marriage apart. SHe gave me two weeks but it was amazing really that after the first week my husband who had spent months without talking to me in the house just came straight to me one evening after work and apologized for the pain he put me through and our kids for all the period. He also committed himself to never be in contact with the woman again as he had cut ties with her. My marriage is now restored and am happy to that i managed to be strong until i found you Mama Noah. Any woman out there facing the same in your love life please don’t be ashamed of looking for help just contact Mama Noah privately by either a call or whatsapp to +27632454019

  • Ko petrol yacho inemaprices ekupenga

error: Content is protected !!