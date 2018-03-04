“Some of them were caught red-handed but they were not beaten up or treated badly. We only took them pictures to be publicised as a way of alerting our valued customers and the security. With their faces easily viewed at the entrance, it will make it hard for the thieves to attempt sneaking in as they might face the wrath of angry customers.

“This move will give courage to customers who might be scared to lose their expensive cellphones as they will know the club has put on a strategy to prevent hooligans from being part of the club. The club is doing everything to achieve the level of protection needed by customers,” he said.

He said it was difficult to get the alleged thieves’ real names but the police were working on the issue.

“The club is working with the police to help identify all of them. Alerting the police and the public will facilitate them being caught if they attempt to steal in other places,” he said.

The vibrant club which has branches outside Bulawayo will seek a court order to ban the suspected thieves for good when their real names have been revealed.The Sunday News