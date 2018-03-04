PoliticsFeaturedNews

Buhera attacks affected my health – Khupe

356 92

By Nqobile Tshili

MDC-T deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe has said she has not recovered from the attempt on her life that occurred at the burial of the late party’s leader Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera two weeks ago to the extent that she cannot speak up in public.

MDC Vice President Thokozani Khupe
MDC Vice President Thokozani Khupe

Appearing in public for the first time after the alleged arson attack on her among other senior party officials, at a public lecture organised by a civil society organisation in Bulawayo on Friday, Dr Khupe said her larynx was damaged when the party’s youths attempted to kill her during Tsvangirai’s burial at Humanikwa Village in Buhera.

Tsvangirai’s death has plunged the MDC-T into leadership crisis with party organs declaring Advocate Nelson Chamisa as the party’s substantive president while Dr Khupe insists to be MDC-T’s acting president. Dr Khupe was supposed to make a public presentation on “Ethnic factor in Zimbabwe politics, progress or relationship”. She had to ask the party’s organising secretary, Mr Abednego Bhebhe, to present on her behalf.

“Unfortunately, I lost my voice as you know I stayed in that hut which was filled with smoke for three hours, and my voice box was affected. I cannot speak so I will ask Bhebhe to speak on my behalf,” she said.

Mr Bhebhe said what happened at the burial of their leader was taboo and they will not comment about it in public.

“The second thing is that something happened in Buhera (and) it was bad, a lot of people want us to speak out and tell them what happened.

UMaKhupe, Lovemore Moyo (national chairman) and Bhebhe will not tell you anything because what happened in reference to the region is not about them, it was never about them, it’s about all of you citizens,” said Mr Bhebhe.

The three have been given a seven-day ultimatum to resume MDC-T duties or risk disciplinary actions. He said Dr Khupe will not throw away the towel in the MDC-T likening her to a first wife in a polygamous marriage who stays put even after the husband has remarried. He was making reference to the late Tsvangirai’s appointment of deputies Adv Chamisa and Engineer Elias Mudzuri in 2016.

“The first wife, even after her husband has married two other women, because of people around her, children and neighbours stays put. She would have long back rejected her husband but she still stays put so that when she decides to leave, children, neighbours and relatives know that she was a woman of integrity,” he said.

“Because if you just walk away without explaining yourself to those around you, they will badmouth you, they will say you were sent away because of prostitution yet you won’t be a prostitute. They will say you were chased away because of witchcraft yet you were not a witch. But before you leave you should stand your ground.”

Mr Bhebhe said Dr Khupe will stand on principle and will not bow to pressure. He said populism has been used to elevate Adv Chamisa as the party’s leader at the expense of Dr Khupe.

“A minority can respect the constitution better than the majority. The majority don’t respect the constitution because they don’t use the constitution but populism. Which is what we are seeing happening here. The majority would not want to follow what the constitution says but because they want to use the numerical advantage, they will say let’s make noise in our numbers that becomes law. When somebody from the minority speaks constitutionalism, she or he is questioned for raising their voice.” The Sunday Mail

  • POORY ADVISED

  • Get well soon,but ndopolitics

  • Kkkkkkkkk garai pasi madam

  • Mai imi itai zvinodiwa nevanhu

  • Huh Khupe get some anti-politics meds leave politics for Chamisa

  • Anopenga. Elizabeth endured horror for more than a week and she is up and running. Honestly who wants zvinhu zvakadai for a president

  • Poor strategy madam

  • go and dont come back to politics

  • Agara airwara uyo

  • Very sorry, but this is a game of people with strong bones who are not affected by deeds o small boys like those Buhera toddlers

  • Haaa marasika nguva isiyo amai

  • Saka ??

  • I feel sorry and violence must be condemned.But as an aspiring president if she allows herself to be shaken and intimidated by drunkards then she does not have the stamina required at that level.

    • Spot on

    • You are so right.

    • What stamina? To have blood is your hands,or walk over dead bodies just to gain political mileage?

    • Stamina to fight on,Chamisa was brutalised at the airport and never gave up,Tsvangirai had no less than 10 stitches after police brutalised him.That was stamina and not for political mileage.Political mileage is when when people shout at you and you want to make it sound like world war 3

    • kuzoti dai ari iye aka sveeredzwa sezvakaitwa oppa akato fenda zvee

    • Inga vamwe vainzi ndokudonhedza mangwana chaiye vachingonyemwerera wani

    • Ndoramba ndakangokugonyera

  • Moms idrama queen iyi. Hanzi recovered 😅😅😅😅

  • Politics hadzisi dzevanhu vanochema chema kunge pwere

  • Makhuphe suka ku m.d.c .wathegwa ngutswangirai ukuthi athole amavote ngawe ematebeleland bt yona i M.D.C yiphathi yamashona njalo ilomahluko omkhulu le zanu pf ..ipart ye mdc .ilobandlulo ibheka ngemhlobo njalo uma bethi mandebele lingamadesindent batsho ukutji utswangirai ulesandla ku gugurahudi so suka lapho yidoti le yabo chamisa

    • Get away you dog

    • Iqiniso liyalazi madoda kubi ukuthi lilikhulume amandebele aliwafuni ku M.D.C.bonke o Ncube kumele basuke ezibini lezo baphakamise isizwe sakibo not esabo tswangirai ..akusoze kwabasiza ngalutho kodwa ukubathuka kuphela

  • Khupe should not be banned but shld be severely humiliated

  • Politics it’s all abt muscles. if u don’t have muscles. leaave politcs 2 politicians

  • ko Save vkarwadziwa 20yrs wani

  • Kutsvaga tsitsi muvanhu hakuwanise ma votes ambuya

  • So u cant be a leader aaaaah kutswinywa kwawakaitwa wakutoti hanchagone ktaura

  • This drama queen

  • Chitima hachisi kumira nguva hayimirire munhu

  • The same nezvaiitika muhondo mukada kutengesa musangano u wl test yr own medicine

  • Zvamunotara izvi zvaifanirwa kutaurwa nemumwe munhu kana SAVE chaivo vari kurwadziwa nekuita kwenyu kwekunge mavakushandiswa nezanu asi dai makangwara maona kuti mhepo iri kuenda kupi noenda ikoko nguva iripo

  • Ends unogara kumba kwako hapana a anoda kutongwa newe

  • Isu maprophet tinodya zve 1 on 1,vepolitics munodyawo zvekukiyiwa,kupolitics dzechibhoyi hawuyiti mari usina kurohwa utori nani wakasiyiwa uri mupenyu vamwe vakafira MDC yamuri kurwira iyi

  • Ko day Dr Khupe ravakati ndarohwa vachida kundipisira kumba was that not in public

  • Its a lie! MDC it r nuh violent party! Violence is only meted by Zanu pf… see? I tink dis allegashaan it nuh appen at all or else it r de work af som Zanu pf yut. MDC r peaceful kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk. Down wit intra party violence pleeeeeeease! We nuh wan nuh fussing nor fighting inna we community. Dialogue is whaa we need, nat murdering uman rn children. Voters from Matland see what dem du pon Khupe? Dont vote fi diz tribalistic fellaz calling emself MDC ka dema concerned only wit creating r nu Shonalistic dynasty

  • Get over it lady

  • A potential party leader has to be stronger than the drama queen style

  • Confused woman, leaders don’t ask fo time to recover y u didn’t learn from Tsvangirai he was brutalized but he never mentioned any word of recovery or the worst in his life even on his wife’s funeral

  • Muri tsotsi mai imi.

  • Phepha mamazala baxolele.

  • Uuuummmm. Kasirai kuinda kunevamwe maiKhupe. Msadya uroyi nekunyara.

  • She built career riding on Tsvangirai but spineless on her own. Just opportunistic

  • I do not condone violence, I really feel sorry for what happened to her…if I may ask what game is she playing at????..my opinion is that she is an enemy within the party…albeit power hungry..

  • hahaha stress iyo yekushaiswa zvakashandwa kare .. wakazvi looser Khupe..

  • Attempt? 🤣🤣😂😂

  • Missy u full of shit

  • Oppah muchinguri was there whats wrong with her

  • Get well soon! See you after elections

  • Angara asina kukwana nakare uyo. Even matauriro ake anenge anovhengezera

  • Sorry VP ndoo matambiro evana even vabva kumadhaka they just cling on chero makachena, we never take time out to recover as wounded mams. Be a woman mam and at times we just have to keep on smiling cz that’s the game we are in

  • kkkkkk president hauko cc sit dwn n rlx

  • Your party has been taken over by hooligans. You won’t be safe even in your home. You have played your part and we salute you as Matebeleland. I suggest your retire and leave this confused lot while intact.

  • Saka dai vakarohwa zvakaitwa Tsvangirai dai vakatosiya politics mai avo

  • Akuda kuitawo drama kunge gogo vekuBuhera manje

  • I am sorry to hear about that but your party has been taken over by thugs

  • Drama Queen

  • Tibvirei kumhepo mbuya imi Staera dzenyu tirikuziva varikukutumai.

  • Cry baby

  • I doubt very much if she is still a member of MDC. That’s the end of the road for her. Politics is played at the grassroots , if u hear ple say go, for sure u should do so!

  • Haiwa shure yake inenge yemboyi

  • I wish I had ur phone nmbr.madam I’m BT against u BT let me remind u don’t be fooled we bid u in the party. Avoid being used by ZANU of to cause divisions this is the tym we expect MDC-T to be united than to be divided.All these people saying things against are anti MDC-T.Please let peace prevail ur turn shall come.Chamisa doesn’t have the mandate to fire u from the party. We don’t support individuals BT the party.so work together for the benefit of the people. Maitiro chinja.!

  • Women should just simply stay out of politics. She is the one dividing the party just like Grace.

  • Bvaaa apooo

  • saka ka meeting kaakamboita kaya ndiyani akataura

  • Pamwe arikunyara

  • Tsvangirai survived zanu attacks iwe wotyisidzirwa nevafana avo wotorwara, not fit to lead our party

  • Who cares

  • playing mind games wont work asara uyo

  • She us a confused person who doesn’t even know the game in which she is in. She wants to ask for sympathisers in politics. Never. Be brave enough and show the people that you are strong enough to lead or else you die a vice.

  • These media platforms are biased they create stories to decampaign MDC , they exerggrate stories, some of the things being said Abt Khupe it’s lies she never said such things,

  • Mdc musajairira kagame kekurumana sembwa muchakuvadzana

  • Go Khupe go

  • Kana shungu ,ini zete kurara muchingorohwa ,tiri paChinhoyi isu,marohwa muripikovo imi,

  • Physically its obvious but mentally you came wounded

  • It simply shows what calibre she is. NOT WORTH ANY PUBLIC OFFICE.

  • She also hasn’t recovered from the fact that she lost the top job in the party

  • This woman is becoming a problem.It’s better she keeps it low.

  • Now she just sounds like a desperate ex girlfriend! 😂

  • 😂😂😂😂😂 If her health is bad she shouldn’t keep causing the violence like she just did in Byo. This is clearly an attention seeking gimmick. She really needs to quit.

  • Zanupf thugs

  • Violence z wrong. But for me your personal health is nothing compared to the thousands who died and fled zim be coz of e sanctions u asked for. So Dnt wry u will recover

  • Takazvitaura garai pasi mupe vana vakasimba mukana…..get well soon

  • Mai munoyema chaizvo ,huyai kuno ndikuratidzei inonzi beating.Yakamboitwa Tsvangirai mati makanyatsoiona imi?

  • mdc should unite n clear off e road ahead no division n collaboration n u wil win im nt in politics bt despite e unavailability of morgan bt tekk advantage of hiz shadow n u win n w want tu c dat if de army wil kill us ol

  • kkkk anga amori musecurity guard b4 she rise haatyirwe khupe ko morgan anozotii

  • But on the very same nite Khupe was on Studio 7 for a good one hour pouring

