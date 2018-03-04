ShowbizFeaturedNews

Andy’s still one of us: Jah Prayzah

535 11

By Prince Mushawevato

Speaking through his manager, Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah has refuted claims that Andy Muridzo is no longer a part of the Military Touch Movement.

Muridzo told The Sunday Mail Society in an exclusive interview that he had “practically left” MTM though he is still connected technically.

This followed a public announcement Muridzo made stating he was “his own boss” and belonged to no group/movement at a media conference held recently in Harare. The “Dhibhi Remhuru” singer also repeated the “I’m my own boss” statement during one of his regular mid-week gigs in the capital.

However, Mushapaidze insists the MTM team is intact.

“As far as we are concerned, (Muridzo) is still a part of us. If they are any developments or if he has left, he is still to officially communicate with us,” said Mushapaidze.

“We have a running contract with him and automatically that makes him a member of MTM just like any other affiliate of the team. We can only start discussing about departure when his five-year contract expires or when he comes to terminate it.” The Sunday Mail

You might also like More from author

  • I have just experienced the wonders of Mama Noah’s love spell, that have been spread on the internet and worldwide, How she marvelously helped people all over the world to restore back their marriage and get back lost lovers, and also help to win lottery. I contacted her after going through so many testimonies from different people how she help to bring back ex lover back, i told her about my beloved husband that abandoned me about 8 months ago, and left home with all i had.. Mama Noah only told me to be happy that my problem is over since i have contacted her and have a rest of mind she will handle all in just 72hrs, After the second day ARON called me, i was just so shocked, i pick the call and couldn’t believe my ears, He was really begging me to forgive him and making promises on phone.. He came back home and also got me a new car just to prove him love for me. i was so happy and called Mama Noah and thanked her, she only told me to share the good news all over the world ..Well if you need an effective and real spell caster in your life you can contact her +27632454019

  • Andy ngaabve ku military touch azviitire zvinhu zvake ega than kuramba achingoshandiswa mahara na jah praiser

  • Agara asina hake chisvinu chaangaachitiitira ikoko

  • Rumbidzai Chari-sango

  • Takambotaura kuti zviitire wega utika ihama yangu iwe ndiwe wekupfudza mombe vamwe vachinwa mukaka

  • Wakati ihama yako hezvo zvauya izvo

  • Musiwakafa mambo hosiya panewo akaona mwari famba mafana usacheuke zvino taura vanhu takomirira ft yako natuku izvozvi

  • Ummmm it looks like akasungirirwa pachisoja chaipo,

  • Love the move it was long overdue in other words u shouldn’t have gone there in the 1st place. At least u learnt a few things from chibaba. Jst do yo thing Andy unogona mfanhami. U jst need good sponsorship. Unondigonera kutodarika Jah wacho. Pray yo dreams will come tru eku xfactor and being an international star. Love yo different voices. Nyc move wanga uchidzvanyirirwa Talent bhururu

  • Love the move it was long overdue in other words u shouldn’t have gone there in the 1st place. At least u learnt a few things from chibaba. Jst do yo thing Andy unogona mfanhami. U jst need good sponsorship. Unondigonera kutodarika Jah wacho. Pray yo dreams will come tru eku xfactor and being an international star. Love yo different voices. Nyc move wanga uchidzvanyirirwa Talent bhururu

error: Content is protected !!