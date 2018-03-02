PoliticsFeaturedNews

Ndebele King coronation: VP Mohadi steps in

19,681 39

By Nqobile Tshili and Mashudu Netsianda

Vice President Kembo Mohadi will today lead a delegation of Cabinet Ministers for a meeting with traditional leaders from Matabeleland region in Bulawayo regarding the planned coronation of a Ndebele king.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa converses with Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Kembo Mohadi on his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare from the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. Looking on are Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda and Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu. — (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)
President Emmerson Mnangagwa converses with Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Kembo Mohadi on his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare from the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. Looking on are Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda and Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu. — (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

The Government delegation will seek to find common ground with chiefs and organisers of the coronation who are pushing ahead with plans to install Mr Colin Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as the Ndebele king during a ceremony slated for Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The meeting will be attended by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo and the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture, Dr Obert Mpofu.

Chiefs’ Council deputy president Chief Mtshane Khumalo of Bubi yesterday confirmed today’s meeting. The chief could, however, not shed more light on the agenda of the meeting.

“We’ve been informed of a meeting between chiefs from Matabeleland North and South and Vice President Cde Mohadi. The meeting will be held tomorrow (today) at Rainbow Hotel starting at 10AM. I don’t have details of the agenda, but I believe all the chiefs have been notified about it,” said Chief Mtshane.

On Wednesday, Moyo urged those organising the coronation of Mr Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as the Ndebele king to stop as this was illegal.

The Minister, in a letter addressed to one of the organisers, Chief Mathema, said the coronation was unconstitutional and illegal.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter notifying my Ministry of your intention to install a Crown Prince to the throne of King Lobengula on the March 3, 2018, and would like to advise as follows: That it is unconstitutional to resuscitate and install a Crown Prince or King in Zimbabwe,” reads Moyo’s letter.

“And therefore you should cancel your intended installation of Crown Prince Bulelani scheduled for March 3, 2018, in Bulawayo because it is unconstitutional and illegal to do so.”

The Minister could not be reached for comment last night.

However, Chief Mathema said the coronation programme would continue as scheduled as Government did not understand why they were installing a Crown Prince.

“On what grounds is the Government declaring the coronation unconstitutional? This coronation is not for political purposes but cultural practices.

“We’re doing so to revive the cultural aspects that are enshrined in the country’s Constitution. The Minister is not a cultural expert to declare the coronation illegal,” said Chief Mathema.

He said they have been planning the coronation process for a very long time and cannot make a U-turn at this point.

“We have not planned this overnight. They cannot stop this as this is a cultural thing. We don’t need a Government official to tell us about resuscitating something on culture.

“We notified the police, all the provincial Ministers of State, the National Chiefs Council and the police who agreed not to intervene as this is a cultural matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, a claimant to the Ndebele crown, Mr Peter Zwide Khumalo, has approached the High Court challenging the planned coronation of his South Africa- based rival Mr Bulelani Colin Lobengula Khumalo in Bulawayo tomorrow.

Zwide, who last month imposed himself as King Nyamande Lobengula II, is seeking an order interdicting Bulelani Lobengula from being crowned “King of the Ndebele people”.

In an urgent chamber application filed at the Bulawayo High Court, Zwide cited Chief Mathema in his capacity as the chairperson of the Royal Crown Trust, Bulelani and the Royal Crown Trust, as respondents.

Zwide, through his lawyers Ncube Attorneys, said the intended coronation of Bulelani was necessitated by an unlawful process put in motion by the respondents.

In his founding affidavit, Zwide said no one succeeded King Nyamande hence the Ndebele people remained without a king for a long time.

He said he qualified to ascend the Ndebele throne after he was chosen following a series of meetings which were attended by representatives from King Lobengula’s various houses.

“In all these meetings third respondent (Bulelani) and I were in attendance and participated. It is critical to note that Bulelani in fact dissociated himself from the claims to the Ndebele throne.

“The meeting in fact determined that the king should come from the Nyamande House and I was then identified as the heir to the Ndebele throne. As such I was unveiled for that purpose as King Nyamande Lobengula II on 17 February 2018,” he said.

Zwide said Chief Mathema through the Royal Crown Trust, on the other hand instituted their own proceedings outside the King Lobengula House and purported to have identified Bulelani as their heir apparent to the Ndebele throne.

“That process instituted by the respondents is unlawful as it is only the King Lobengula royal family that has the authority to identify a king for the Ndebele people within the Khumalo clan,” he said.

Zwide said the process led by the respondents is not in sync with the customs of the Khumalo clan.

“A prohibitory interdict be and is hereby issued binding over the respondents not to proceed with the installation of Bulelani as King of the Ndebele people on 3 March 2018,” said Zwide. The Chronicle

  • Viva Mthwakazi

  • Ntukza Ndebele

  • Get away with that rubbish. This stupid idea will cost the government too much money.

    • HOW

    • Scheele Gabriels Don’t you know that the useless chiefs are on GRN pay roll, what more of a king?

    • Tsek

    • Nkululeko Ndlovu That King if he has the balls he must go back to Zululand and do his coronation there,where his fore fathers came from.

    • Can u pliz hw is going to cost gvts mny.u need brain transplant iwe siya vanhu vaite zvanoda kuita i culturev yavo usaita samugabe aifunga kuti zim ndeye tribe imwe

    • Some r born stupid, some achieve stupidity n some hv stupidity thrust upon them

  • Ndozvinoita vatungamiriri vakachenjera kutaura nevanhu vachinzwa zvavanoda

  • So then its not organized if two guys are claiming the same post thot this is done spiritually n y both thy gave themselves Lobengula name y

  • So then its not organized if two guys are claiming the same post thot this is done spiritually n y both thy gave themselves Lobengula name y

  • That King if he has the balls he must go back to Zululand and do his coronation there,where his fore fathers came from not here, the land of Shonas

    • Hz not gonna b a Shona king, n is not gonna b in maswinaland, so uhlutshwa yini ngezinto zamandebele wena swina

  • They want to cause trouble now. I see troubles ahead.once that is done then the it’s a double green light to the mthakwazi error. No amber needed.Stop it tho very moment.Mohadi will sponsor them secretly if they want to cause problems

    • Nothing trouble the kings are there before it doesn’t change anything

    • Afraid of the unknown. Let them anoint their king. Shonas must do so too. It might eliminate the need to deal with so many idiotic chiefs.

    • What trouble? Ur line of thinking is based on tribal grounds mxxxm

  • IF PEOPLE WANT TO REVIVE THEIR CULTURE AND APPOINT THEIR KING LET THEM DO IT

  • #Shona idiots don’t the meaning of #democracy , Annoint your #Mbuya Nehanda in your region also ,what are you waiting for .lf you can’t close your stinking buttocks

  • It’s very unfortunate that certain tribe still believe they own Zimbabwe alone . In this world God didn’t create special people that is why u see Shona Ndebele Venda others we share same blood group. Whoever you a similar group blood group is your relative regardless language one might speak

  • If mandebele want there king let it be

  • Excuse me , some history books i have read say King Lobengula disappeared with his family. Then if i may ask , where are these Two gentlemen coming from ?

  • Pakaipa

  • Nyatsimba Mutota and his children are the kings of the land between Limpopo and Zambezi, Motsiyatunya and Sofala Beira.

  • The king must restored ,Mugabe is messed our culture..

  • No tribe own the Land genealogical even Shonas ,don’t own Zimbabwea Geneological,they descended from somewhere in the continent same as South Africans ,no Sothos,Xhosa,Zulus ,Tswana can declare that they are the owners of the Land,we all inherited the Land.

    • FROM WHO

    • This is Africa u r talking about so Africa belongs to Africans we can’t be told by the settlers that we inherited this land…this is Africa

  • Kings are better than to deal with numerous chiefs some who are alienated & seemingly indebted to the government of the day rather than to the subjects. Shonas elected your chief too.

  • The land of Zimbabwe moved from the era of Kings to presidents. This is the law of the land (constitution) only chiefs and kraal heads and village heads are provided for in the law of the land. Swaziland and other countries still have kings in their laws. Why then should we belittle the law in pursuit of group interests. The next thing is lawlessness.

  • Government must stay far away from traditional ceremonies. They must not reduce everything to politics

  • Namdaona mapfupa ah mzilikaxi amuka paye

  • Namdaona mapfupa ah mzilikaxi amuka paye .by the way kana chief achipihwa mota Ko king haa ma1 I hope this king is not Mugabe kkk

error: Content is protected !!