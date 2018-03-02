Madinda predicts bright Bosso future

By Nash Mkokwayarira

BULAWAYO – Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu is convinced his youthful side can only get better as they continue with their preparations ahead of the new season.

Ndlovu, who was tasked to guide the club back to its glory days having last won the title over a decade ago, under the guidance of former player Methembe Ndlovu, has assembled a relatively youthful side.

The former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach chose to do away with old horses such as Simon Munawa, Ralph Matema and Tendai Ngulube and promoted several juniors from the club’s division one side Bosso 90 and their Under-18.

Apart from retaining some bright young prospects like Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Charlton Siamalonga, Godfrey Makaruse, Ray Lunga the Bulawayo giants have also acquired the services of former Hwange and Bulawayo City striker Newman Sianchali.

The coming of Sianchali will sure boost Bosso strike force which has struggled for potency since the departure of Prince Dube to South Africa last year.

They have also added Ben Musaka, Nigel Makumbe and Munyaradzi Chitambwe to their squad.

And as they prepare for Sunday’s invitational match against CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium, Ndlovu said he is happy with the team’s progress.

“There has been some development within the team and in terms of playing and style. The boys are gaining confidence day by day. They are improving game by game which is a good sign to all stakeholders,” said Ndlovu.

The former Warriors international feels there need for his youngsters to remain focused on the task at hand after some decent performances lately which have raised high expectations among the team’s fans.

Ndlovu said: “We do not run away from the fact that we have embarked on a certain project which we want to see go step by step to a level in which we anticipating it to become. It is a long-term project that is looking into the future and culture of Highlanders as an institution.” Daily News