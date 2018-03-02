PoliticsFeaturedNews

Khupe backers quit MDC

2,937 204

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

BULAWAYO – Three of MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe’s backers in Matabeleland South have quit the opposition party citing failure to uphold the party’s constitution and general disorganisation.

MDC Vice President Thokozani Khupe
MDC Vice President Thokozani Khupe

This comes after the elevation of Nelson Chamisa, 40, as president in the wake of the death of veteran MDC leader and founder Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14, an enthronement that has been vigorously opposed by Khupe, who is also bidding to succeed the late former prime minister.

Nomalanga Khumalo, the former deputy Speaker of Parliament; Nephat Mdlongwa, the former Gwanda South legislator and Gabriel Ndebele, the former Matobo South legislator — who were in the provincial executive committee — said the party had lost its founding values and principles.

They also cited differences with provincial chairperson Solani Moyo —who is backing Chamisa.

“There is no more democracy in the party, there is no more freedom,” Ndebele said.

“There is clear dictatorship in the party, there is no more consultations or discussions. What we see now is our chairperson having aligned himself with a clique of a few others while ignoring the views of the majority in the executive,” he said.

They accused Moyo of unilaterally endorsing Chamisa as the party’s acting president without consulting fellow executive members.

Moyo yesterday said the trio has been boycotting provincial meetings, and only emerged now to complain after the provincial executive had unanimously endorsed Chamisa.

“They were not attending our party meetings, I think they are having their own problems, but anyway, if they have resigned, we don’t have any problem with that. As a party, we will continue to work with the people until we remove Zanu PF,” Moyo told the Daily News.

  • Good riddance safe journey bafethu

  • Let them go idiots

  • Wonderful magona

  • And the party will still exist without her.

  • Chamisa will deal with you

  • safe journey bafethu

  • MBOKO IYOO NGAIBAYE APIWA MARI NEZANU

  • Already in the dust bin if u can’t beat them then join them vakutiza

    • u missing it Uncle Diva look at both sides of the coin (case rested)

    • Aaaa why running away from others because of other reasons

  • Hamba kahle!

    • Irrelevent pple 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️

    • Yes Tendai Sean Kuzora. They were actually obstacles to the progress of the movement.

  • go well

  • chisa pama chisa..guqula izenzo chinja maitiro✋✋✋✋

  • Ngavaende nhasi tarecrutor 10 mayouths

  • LET THEM GOO FOR GOOD
    Chamisa chetechete

  • Vano mama chete

  • Go well wish you good luck in your endeavours

  • Vanomama chete chamisa mu office

  • shame, buried wt their mother. Power hungry mother. Lacked advice poor woman!!!

  • Hamba hamba

  • Hamba kahle

  • Ngavafambe fambe. Kana shungu

  • better muende

  • Ngavaende they were polluting the party

  • Goodbye 👋

  • uChamisa engalibusa leli ilizwe ilanga lizowa lidojwe zinkukhu

    • yaa because you will behave like any other victim who eventually falls in love with the abuser

  • Good riddance

  • Even her we don’t want her anymore

  • Go well guys greet Mangoma,Welshman and Biti for us.

    • Welshman and Biti are party of the winning team.

    • Which winning team kkkk

    • MDC Alliance 60% wining Team

    • MDC alliance, don’t feel the wind for change is blowing across Zimbabwe, from Plumtree Mutare,corner to corner Chamisa

    • Munoadiko madhara ayo chasara kufa chete regai azororo vechidiki muchitonga that’s the winds of change look at your age. 60 years old you don’t get mortgage to buy or build a house

  • Spirit of poverty

  • Ndakazvitaura kare kuti madam Khupe musanyeperwe nevanokunyperai vachiti iti ndini president we are behind you ,imbavha dzeZanu dziri kutumwa neMilitary intelligence kuti vavhiringidze musangano since we are towards elections ,then they will dump you after elections sezvavakaita kuna Welshman Ncube ,musafurirwe zvenhema,ikozvino vabuda nokuti mission yavo yaramba ,ndezvavo let them go and rot out there ,stupid idiots

  • Good move thank you Lord

  • Kabahambe vele asibancengi phambili ngomfana omncane chamisa all the way

  • Tribalism is the worst enemy zimbos face. Ppl vote popularity n not policies. They vote for a tribe n not substance. Zimbabweans wld rather drink bronco than practice democracy. There’s no hope for this country, a ppl who neva learn from their previous mistakes. They did it with Mugabe n now they’re doing it with Chamisa. Mugabe was literally worshipped, adored by many. Now this youngster is Mugabe reincarnate. Truth be told muchamama after elections , you all will be back to vending, globe trotting with no real purpose in life. If you comment kak just know urikutuka baba namai vako

    • What do you mean???

    • It makes no sense for the whole tribe to rally behind one political figure, diversity is essential in shaping any strong economy

    • khupe has no substance at all .she has zero leadership qualities you saw how she was blabbering like a cry baby after the buhera incident

    • it’s you who is wrong you know chamisa has what it takes to topple the gukurahundist but you won’t support him just because he defeated a ndebele on his way to the top

  • Those are traitors

  • GUD MOVE,

  • Dzoka kumashure madhuwe ndewangu

  • Thanks mama now we have a direction.. We didn’t want anything to do with your departure…. We will organise a farewell party for you…. We know that you want to join mujuru…

  • Shame . They will come .,back.

  • What about khupe?

  • I always ask my self kuti why other tribes being third part Citizens like this ZAPU and Zanu unity so ZAPU lead by other tribes will never be President or the post is for one tribe only Shonas only Why?

  • ED My President 🙏

    • if ED is ur president y r u here on an MDC platform.haunyare Seiko iwe.

    • Newe haunyari. Ptuuuu ptuuuu

    • Vanhu vanoda Zanu vane dzakakwana here guys? ….kungobvunzawo hangu.

    • Zanu is no different from Chamisa, so let’s go gentlemen- will see where this tribalism takes us

    • Never chamisa is educated he knows that big supporters come from Matebelelend and he going to make issue of Gukurahundi because is not the one who did it so he don’t have any fear about that lets go u see

    • Taura hako ED is singing one song these days kundwanana ukubambana sisonke one time but akura mdara as long akasiya agadziririra vana he will be our man man Big up ED as long you don’t stop

  • We thank God in every step

  • Goodbye, thanks for the time,,,,,,

  • Some votes are cheap. All that work MDC in Matebeleland down the drain…plus insults that follow when Matebeleland people voice their concerns.Why not address the concerns through the constitution of the party?

  • She wanted to divide the shonas and ndebeles. She was not there because she is ndebele but on merit of loyalty, if that loyalty is gone then hamba kahle mama..

  • Regal aende

  • With pleasure,go

  • byeeeeee

  • Tobva tadii paye

  • Its not the right time for these comrades to leave the ship…anyway its their choice….

  • Kabahambe vele bsyizinja ezingela mazinyo,We lost nothing they all lost to ZANU in the previous election

  • Mdct is growing stronger by the day cowards ranaway

  • What surprises me is that people in MDC are pushing for Khupe expulsion as if is something good for the party,MDC will loose dismally in Matebeland mark my words its either its us or never,we will rally behind Khupe no matter what if you fire her you would as well fired our votes

    • Dats true We wil buring MDC SOON

    • Chamisa will lose dismally, we won’t support this nonsense

    • I think it is good for her to go but this is the end of her career but good for the party there are a lot of good people from matebeleland who can lead the party for vitory

    • That’s where u loose it ppl of Matabeleland, Khupe was not chosen on tribal lines, if she disregards party rules she’s not a sacred cow she has to face disciplinary action & that doesn’t translate to no Ndebele vote, ppl in Matebeleland love the MDC whether there is Khupe or not

    • No one is pushing for Khupe to go. If it were you, what would you do if someone is refusing to cooperate. Keep nursing them until when with a watershed election looming. There is no more time left to nurse people’s egos. It’s already time to hit the campaign trail.

    • If my history doesn’t betray me check what happened to Gibson Sbanda

    • Nyika haitongwe nemandevere uye nemukadzi futi seyi makapusa

    • Let her go MDC Alliance yakasimba bb,

    • Harold you are lying khupe is nothing at Matabeleland there are mainly people makes MDC higher lyks Welshman ncube ,thabither khumalo & main more people popular than yo called khupe a sellout

    • She cant hold the party at ransom doin watever she wants. We had Gobson Sibanda leavin b4 Welshman and now khupe..another person ll come over again. Remember there are some ndebeles in the structure

    • Herod don’t lie..MDC is not a regional party there are more khupes in mathebelend willing to take her post and even win than you think..

    • Did wakho

    • That’s shows how most of you are intolerant,just shared my opinions but some of you are swearing at me hope those good Ndebeles from Matebeland aren’t reading your comments here, its not yet Uhuru

    • Haana basa uyo ncube akadyiwa wani

    • Musatanyoko wako munyori , Khupe ndiye Matebeleland hr ? Use your brains, ana Welsh vakambozviita varipi izvozvi

    • Kkkkkkkkkkk do know kut mayouth eblawayo dumped kupe

    • I like ndebele people they know what zanu-PF did to them weather they were wrong but zanu-PF didn’t do anything to them

    • Do what u want madzviti

    • You right there baba im also behind you,they must forget about Matebeleland,they are violating the constitution,what if the voted.into power,uMgabe the second this Chamisa

    • Ok you guys will not vote for MDC fine because of Khupe right? You are in S.A. your bread is well buttered over there I am where I am. I am fairly ok. What about our families and majority of the people who are right there back home? Do you think about them? Dr. Khupe is fine I am sure she is eating well so is Advocate NC. If Mat. dis MDC it’s a plus for ZANU then guess what? aluta continua. Those thieves will have another 5 years of looting. thanks to people who think like you. By the way are you aware that Dr. was snubing MT before his death? she was not attending meetings, anti coalition and we need it if we are going to win as opposition.

    • Khupe’s inevitable expulsion from the MDC will not translate to loss of votes for the MDC remember people aren’t as foolish as you assume,I don’t think people from matebeleland will vote for someone or a party with no realistic chances of dislodging zanu pf from power

    • khupe is a sellout out i thnk she is enjoyng zanu pf honey to behave lyk ths…hatidi vatengesi mumusangano weMdc bato iri harisi rakhupe kana chamisa nderedu isu mazimbo …pasi nemamhandu

    • Delilah must fall she isn’t MDC .pekhu pekhu in front of man disrespecting the rules of e part she can as well go who cares

    • Even if you choose not to vote in Matabeleland remember on past stastics that province had the least number of registered voters

    • @milly u nailed it ..people think that MDC is the only opposition in zim …by fixing it u will remain with ur talking but things will never change ….munhu one anoziwa constitution kudarika 639 people .

  • 8month skipping party meetings, the party was lenient to you mama. You should have been expelled before. Your fiasco started during Tsvangirai ‘s reigns. Stop citing the constitution, are your action of boycotting party meetings constitutional? What principles and value do you speak off

  • U r a drop in an ocean,hamba kahle mamme Khupe

  • LET them go masellouts

  • Tionane Mwari achidaaaaaaaaaaaaa

  • Go and marry Chief Zwelithini, you will be Lolo at least.

  • TRIBALISM will always hunt Zimbabwe …giving Mnangagwa more power…politics it’s all about numbers …if I can still remember Tsvangirai won with few votes which includes the few that are living this Chamisa guy today…So he got more to do to replace the out going numbers which are gonna expose Tribal interest within this once Loved MDC as much as they hate Amashona they Will drift away Giving more power to Zanu ….a diving nation is a Falling nation ….WE STILL NEED A UNITING LEADER STILL THEN …

  • Wagara wakanonoka kuenda

  • Kutosarauko chitima chakutombumura mhute aayiiii

  • heyo mdc yenyu yatanga PUTTY (kkkkkk) ine masurname mdc t, mdc m , now mdc c kuswera mangwana mdc k watch this space .

  • I think Khuphe didnt want this young man Chamisa to be called her boss

  • Zanu pF is not removed on social public media and squabbles….i worn you time is gone

  • Kkkkk vanyura Khupe unodzoka

  • vote chamisa

  • Thnk u magogo,hamungangoti tucha tucha kubva kudistrict kwakutoda kuita president..

  • endai amai hatina basa nemi

  • It never rains but it pours for Khupe.

  • mnangagwa anedzake dzekukukura hundi

  • K

  • Zim not be ruled by wife or ndebele pple

  • Kkkkkk a supporter of Khupe leaves MDC because she was not endorsed as the leader but Khupe herself is still in the MDC.so what is the gain

  • More strength fo Nelly I guess

  • Let her go.

  • Ndojunonzi kurambwa ne nerugare kurasa chimuti wasvika

  • So long comrades

  • Safe jeni

  • abude mugroup ngaaende asadzoke….. singing hangu ngaaaendeee

  • They were causing disorder,let them go to the bin

  • Byo akula MDC eza wina

    • we will simply put tabitha in place of khupe she is more ndebele than all of u converted Karangas. she is from the original Khumalo tribe. khupe is not the only ndebele she is being used by gukurahundists to full u people and u ar too easy to fool. after all byo is half ndebeles half shonas

  • We cant be hold ransom by Khupe simply because she is a ndebele. Gibson Sibanda and Welshman all left pachingopinda vamwe. We ve a lot of ndebeles mumastructures eMdc who can always take over. Mdc ndeye vanhu weZim not shonas or ndebeles

  • Khupe dzungu dzikama chete uone

  • Dont rush wait and smell coffee kkk

  • MDC Supporters might be happy but we are all going to watch Zanu ruling this country as a full time job

  • Welcome go well n form your own party leave mdc tc unstopabable wagon.Nothing can stop us.Bye

  • Aah nyc move mamatononoka

  • Khupe has no followers we are for Chamisa us of Matebeleland

    • i m also im matabeleland and i meet difffent pple everyday Chamisa is talk of town not MaKhupe

  • Who quit?

  • They think they have the power to control and influence the minds of Ndebele people as instructed by their pay master mnangagwa. they shall be humiliated

  • Hazvinetse. Form another party.

  • Idofo reZanu iro hatina dhiri naye uyo

  • So Khupe she going to vote for zanu-PF Kkkkkk

  • No prblm for them to decide tht way..wish thm best kwavachhaenda we. Eed g ex

  • Khuphe must stop opening her small mouth …ivn if she was chosen by MT to be the president of mdc ..she must kno dat she wont win elections n she cant be the president of Zimbabwe as long Shes from Matabeleland …

  • Ndokupara kweMachinja isu tiri zii neGarwe redu

  • Uyu Khupe mukadzi wa party wekuti ada ongokwira

  • In all rationality, they should quit the Khupe movement. How can you support someone who doesn’t flow with the tide? To add salt to a wound, she has been boycotting meetings for 8 months.

  • Endayi

  • UKhupe ufuna ukuncengwa nxa engafuni kahambe phambili nge Mdc Alliance, sikhona thina eMatabeleland

  • You embarrassed them by resigning begore they fired you

  • Ngezvawo kana basa navo

  • ‘Three’ out of how many?zanu pf zvairi kutonga makabuda vangani?

  • To hell with the Khupe thing

  • If they have decided to quit its good for the pple of Zim bcoz they a being paid by ZANU PF to cause confusion in MDC

  • It’s only this shit media, they is nothing like that. MDC all the way .vote for that shit Zanu you will suffer the rest of your life. Mapenzi, what is Khupe.

  • Asante sana khupe. Asante sana vanotsigira asante sana parliament of Zim. Haudzokiko wasiya tickey rakakuwanisa basa

  • who cares,hatinei nawo ma backers a khupe isu…vatoona kuti khupe haasisina kana dhiri ….ths is politicx some quit some join…..chero matebeleland yese ikaquitter toshanda nezviripo…..Forward ever bechkwards neva…..

  • Even in other professions people quit so there is no problem in leaving MDC. We have so many people who are willing to join. How can you be consulted when you are absent. Khupe the Mother of confusion should quit as well. Goodbye guys

  • Vange vatononoka kurova pasi,

  • This is good news to zanu pf

  • Makwavarara nanachaibva vakabaya wani, biti, ncube the list is endless. Tohwina kuphela

  • Winners don’t quit!!!

  • Go to hell, chamisa all the way

  • Haaaa khupe does no longer hold power in matebeleland tirimo mustructures umu

  • Go well we will never meet again unless you bounce back . Madam Khupe this is the time for you to yield what you planted . You fought a big fight but now you arw making a mistake …… Come back to where everyone is. You are the odd one out

  • Mozotarisa kupesana kwenyu after election ndopamuchaona kukosha kwe slogan pamberi nokubatana

  • Now I understand Kimberly Bhebhe she was on point about the need to uphold the constiturion, look now

  • rwendo rwake rwaka omesesa,

  • Some people select parts of the constitution which favours them. If they really had a case against Nelson Chamisa they would have approached the court. Resigning is just an attention seeking gimmick. They won’t be missed

  • Ngaende ngaende

  • Haa Khupe uyo mutengesi ,haana rudo neruzhinji rwezimbabwe cz politics dzake ndedzekutsvaga mari not kugadzirisa hupenyu hwegutsaruzhinji,anoda kunyengererwa kunge mkadzi ari kupfimbwa ngaasadaro so

  • Mhamha, am so sry to learn that same demon wch refused u a decent marriage, is still haunting u to this extent of being so blindfolded that u can’t realize that by being a failure to earn just a respecatable accolade, (wife) a title wch is being by some ladies who didn’t even complete their primary levels, u automatically don’t qualify, to be our leader watsover, by being made a VP, wat mt was trying to do was to market u in a way, so that sme1,who is blind would fall for this sold by date item, but alas, all men have their eyes open,. Maybe try yo luck in these miracle churches

  • I don’t think so,what I see is matabeland will simply not turn out Kwese probleme is just the same I vote for you what’s in for me

  • Power hungry women its her choice let her go the ship is sailing in the right direction

  • kķkķkk Dussty Dussty

  • Disorganization is when a person tries to downgrade a party that has 2 elections (plus a referendum) into an average party!

  • Bye bye

  • let her go we are behind chamisa as our president Nelson has my vote

  • lf you do not pitch up unifunga basa rinomira yet you clearly said your interest are money not serving the people

  • Shame for this lady. As far as she have this ideology of leading ndebeles only then she can be let go and lead the mthwakazi grp. MDC is a national party, not for ndebeles or shonas only but for Zimbabweans. She must thank Tsvangirai for keeping her all this way but now there is no space for stubborn headed people

  • Problem in the MDCT they have Never follow their constuition thats were the prob comes they have been some small juntas in the party we dont follow our own laws thats why we are always divided since its formation i love the oppostion but when it comes to the contueous division we will be alway confused pliz we should real sitt down and revise our laws thats what we should do

  • Give us their names

  • Tshiyana le ngckeza akulanto ezaba right lapho

  • Go well makomrades never turn back,ndikoko.

  • Don’t care u left long back ago

  • Soon she will call herself MDC K

  • Soon she will call herself MDC K

  • She must not make others quit bt she must quit herself first

  • She must not make others quit bt she must quit herself first

  • Rumanai ikoko

  • Rumanai ikoko

  • Why does everythin in zim alwaes have 2 led 2 tribal affairs

    #so_saddenin

