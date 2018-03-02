Hot cakes – Fans snap up Mapfumo tickets

By Tsitsi Ndabambi

Many have predicted that the much-awaited Thomas Mapfumo concert in Zimbabwe will be one of the biggest shows in the country this year and it may just come to pass as tickets to the event are selling like hot cakes.

The 72-year-old Mapfumo, who relocated to the United States in self-imposed exile years back, has been living in Oregon for the last 14 years and has never returned to Zimbabwe ever since.

As such, fans locally have been starved of his performances and likely, this is why tickets to his show that has been dubbed “Mapfumo’s Welcome Back Bira” are moving fast.

Event organisers, Entertainment Republic, said most of the people who were buying tickets to the show slated for April 28 at the Glamis Arena in Harare were buying them in batches.

This is very unusual as most locals, judging by their behaviour at previous shows, prefer to buy tickets on the day of the show, not two months in advance.

Early bird tickets are going for $10 (ordinary online) and $15 for the physical ticket. VIP tickets are selling for $100 online and $150 physical.

Event organisers said this was the first phase of the ticket sales for the show.

“The second phase will see general tickets pegged at $20 (online) and $30 (physical) while VIP will be $150 (online) and $200 (physical). Phase three tickets will be going for $30 (online) for ordinary tickets and $40 (physical). VIP tickets will be unavailable in phase three,” said event organisers.

“The phases will be subject to ticket availability thus on a first-come, first-serve basis. Ticket sales close on the 27th of April at 3PM and there’ll be no ticket sales on the day of the show.”

With supporting acts Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Sulumani Chimbetu, Winky D, Andy Muridzo and Gary Tight, the concert is also being viewed as a clash between legends Mapfumo and Tuku with music lovers waiting to see which of the two artistes will outshine the other.

Mapfumo’s performance in the country will be a double celebration as he was recently accorded a World Music Award for making an impact in Zimbabwe and abroad through his music. The Chronicle